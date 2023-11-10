Only takes 5 minutes – this is how people who live long stay fit

In Japan, people live longer on average than in other countries. But why is that? A simple workout that people there have sworn by for almost 100 years keeps the Japanese fit. Read here how “Rajio Taiso” works.

The people of Japan seem to have found the secret to long life. The country not only has the highest life expectancy in the world, but is also one of the five blue zones where people live particularly old.

Why do people get so old in Japan?

The Japanese are known for their high life expectancy and healthy lifestyle. One of the reasons, in addition to a healthy diet, is regular exercise.

The Japanese Rajio Taiso is a morning ritual that the Japanese have been doing since 1928 – and it apparently keeps them healthy and fit.

Rajio Taiso (also Radio Taiso) is a Japanese training based on a public radio broadcast that was first broadcast in 1928.

The exercise lasts five minutes. It aims to activate the body and mind through gentle movements. The Japanese traditionally do the exercise in the morning.

Rajio Taiso is closely linked to Japanese culture

Rajio Taiso is much more than just a simple physical exercise. It is an expression of Japanese culture and plays an important role in many people’s daily lives.

The exercise is intended not only to keep the body moving, but also to awaken the mind and promote social interaction.

This is how Rajio Taiso works

Rajio Taiso consists of a series of movements performed to the rhythm of a specific melody. The exercises include gentle movements of the arms, legs, neck and torso.

The exercise can be done standing or sitting and adapted to your individual needs. The goal is to gently activate the body and stretch the muscles without overexerting them.

That’s how good Rajio Taiso is for the body

The exercise helps keep the body flexible and strengthens the muscles. Rajio Taiso promotes blood circulation and metabolism, which contributes to a healthy cardiovascular system. Rajio Taiso helps relieve stress. Stress can affect your health. Therefore, stress reduction is particularly important in today’s world.

Will Rajio help Taiso on the path to a long life?

Today, millions of people in Japan and around the world practice Rajio Taiso. The exercise is not only performed in gyms and schools, but also broadcast on television and radio.

There are many online videos and guides that allow anyone to try Rajio Taiso for themselves. It’s never too late to start this simple and effective exercise.

