«Only thanks to Telethon can we also fight rare diseases»

The research is still going ahead thanks to the Telethon foundation: 4 million 369 thousand euros, collected from donations, will allow the realization of 24 projects by as many researchers throughout the national territory. Scientists will thus be able to study the mechanisms of various genetic diseases and potential therapeutic approaches. Among the winning projects – which concern, among other things, well-known pathologies such as beta thalassemia, Kennedy’s disease, SMA, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, and others less known such as Niemann-Pick disease, of Dravet, and dyskeratosis congenita – the study on Huntington’s disease, a rare neurodegenerative pathology of the central nervous system, presented by senator for life Elena Cattaneo, full professor of pharmacology at the University of Milan, was also selected.

Elena Cattaneo

What is the objective of the research funded by Telethon?

«The project focuses on the mutation in the gene that causes Huntington’s disease. It is a series of letters CAG CAG CAG… which, repeated one after the other, exactly in this order, more than 36 times, cause the disease (the healthy gene contains up to 35 repetitions). We want to understand what the mechanism is that leads to the increase in this number, which makes this sequence “unstable”. The project also marks the beginning of a new important collaboration with the laboratory of Ylli Doksani, of Ifom in Milan. Once we understand the mechanism we can work on the possibility of its contraction. This project comes 27 years after we won our first Telethon tender. It was 1996. We have submitted ten proposals since then, three rejected, seven approved. As I believe for many Italian projects and groups, Telethon was fundamental for the start and continuation of our research on Huntington’s disease. Not only. Its competitive and evaluation procedures, always rigorous and in-depth, are a plus for Italian research and should be a model to be adopted in the allocation of public resources.”

How did you get there?

«Huntington’s disease has always been at the center of our research.

For thirty years we have been studying it both to explore every possible therapeutic avenue and to understand the gene that causes it and understand what functions it has in the organism. It all began in 1990, at MIT in Boston, with the meeting with the charismatic Nancy Wexler, an American scientist whose family had been hit hard by the disease. When I returned to Italy I decided to dedicate myself to this “niche”, unstudied genetic neurodegenerative disease, which carries a very high burden of responsibility and suffering for families, like all genetic diseases.”

If the hypothesis of your research is proven, how soon might it be possible to have drugs available for Huntington’s disease?

«We cannot know a priori. However, we can guarantee, as scholars, assiduity and total dedication in the work, in the times, in the experiments. And that’s no small thing.”

As for investments in research in Italy, where are we at?

«Research has never had constant attention from politics. For years there has been funding in fits and starts, insufficient or distributed with arbitrary methods that did not follow the competitive method of science, leaving ideas and skills to be ignored and left without outlets or opportunities. The pandemic has made everyone more aware of the importance of research. With the Pnrr, calls and resources have multiplied, even if they are currently limited to 2026. Furthermore, I believe that the system must be better equipped to manage its own funds. Resources alone are not enough: processes, rules and a long-term vision are needed.”

What are the researchers’ biggest difficulties?

«The system overall is still inadequate. We see it for example in the evaluation procedures of public tenders: they arrive even after a year from the submission of the projects, the evaluations are fragile in content, often limited to two lines or words to promote or reject an idea. The Telethon evaluation of our current project spans 7 pages. Even if a project fails, constructive and detailed assessments are of immense value in re-establishing it. Scientific research in our country is still of a high level. We must take care of it because the collective well-being and the future of our young scholars depends on it.”

