Only the smartest and smartest will be able to find the tomato among the cherries

Optical illusions challenge our perception and show us the limits of our mind, can you find the tomato among the cherries?

The optical illusions they’re a captivating phenomenon that tests our visual perceptions and demonstrates just how tricked our brains can be. There are three main categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological and cognitiveeach of which has its own unique way of tricking our minds.

Types of optical illusions

The literal optical illusions generate different images than the objects that generated them. This happens due to errors in size, position or perspective. For example, the illusion of parallel lines that appear to converge, despite actually being parallel, is an example of a literal optical illusion. These illusions play with our perception of objects and highlight how our brain interprets visual information.

The cognitive optical illusions they occur when the eyes and the brain make different assumptions about an object. This can happen due to ambiguity in the form or in the surrounding context. A classic example is Rubin’s illusion, in which two images can alternate between a figure and a background depending on how our brain interprets the drawing. Cognitive illusions highlight the active role of our brain in creating visual perception.

Physiological optical illusions, on the other hand, are the result of the influence of light, colour, tilt and movement on the eyes and brain. For example, Herman’s illusion occurs when a bright spot appears in the center of a circle of black lines. This happens because neurons in the retina react to the ends of the lines, creating the illusion of brightness in the center. Physiological illusions highlight how our senses interact with and interpret visual information.

Optical illusions are the result of a neural delay in the brain. When light hits the retina, it takes about a tenth of a second for the brain to translate the signal into visual perception. This delayed perspective evolved to allow us to react in advance to external reality, as if we could predict the near future. However, sometimes this neural delay can lead to optical illusions as the brain tries to figure out what is about to happen in front of our eyes.

Can you find the find the tomato among the cherries?

They are both the same color, they are both fruits but very different in size! Find the tomato in this photo in 9 seconds!

Despite the wide variety of optical illusions, they all share a common theme: trick the human brain. Optical illusions have become a subject of study and interest for scientists, psychologists and artists, as they offer us a window into the complex functioning of our visual system and our perceptions.

These illusions have proven to be incredibly effective at grabbing people’s attention, holding it, and bringing it back. The videos, images and interactive optical illusion experiments have gone viral on social media, attracting millions of views and shares. This demonstrates the fascinating power of optical illusions to engage and entertain people.

Optical illusions are a fascinating field of study that challenges our visual perception and demonstrates how easily our brains can be fooled. Despite their illusory nature, these illusions have proven to be incredibly effective at capturing and holding people’s attention, confirming the their impact in our modern society.