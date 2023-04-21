only then you won’t have any more problems

How many times have you cut fruit and found it immediately black? Or to cut a part of the fruit to preserve the other, but this has become inedible? Today I’m going to show you some tricks to make fruit last longer and not turn black immediately, before and after cutting it.

Why does cut fruit turn black?

Let’s start from the beginning and try to understand why fruit turns black after we cut it. When we cut a fruit, the pulp internal contacts with the oxygen.

The oxygen initiates a chemical reaction that kicks off to oxidation. To understand what happens to the fruit pulp in contact with oxygen is what happens to our skin when exposed to the sun, it tans. So what we have to do is block this oxidation process, let’s see some rules that work in principle for all fruits.

How to prevent fruit from turning black

An element that blocks the oxidation process in fruit is the lemon juice. After cutting the fruit (apple, pear, peach, apricot, etc.) prepare some lemon juice in a bowl with some sugar. Mix well and with a brush, brush the cut fruit. This is a great trick to keep the fruit its original color even after being cut. This technique is also used by chefs when serving fresh fruit at banquets.

Another important thing is not to keep MAY in the same container the citrus fruits with the other fruit, as they will start the ripening process of the other fruits much faster.

Let’s now analyze some tricks that allow us to keep fruit longer and allow us to make the most of the fruits themselves.

Banana

The banana they are among the most loved and most discussed fruits. Their taste is very sweet when ripe, but unripe when not. We always try to buy green bananas to keep them longer, but sometimes they turn black quickly and others seem to never ripen, what is the right way to store them?

First of all it is important to know that if we place an unripe banana next to a ripe one, the first one will start the maturation process faster. So we never mix the various types of bananas. Another important element is knowing that keeping bananas in the fridge, although it makes the peel immediately blacken, slows down the ripening process. So even if it’s ugly on the outside, it’s good on the inside.

If bananas are matured excessively and blackened, they can still be consumed. Ripe bananas are great as sweetener natural. We can peel them, mash them and combine them with lemon juice and sugar. They can thus be stored in the freezer and consumed when necessary.

Bodies

The bodies if cut they blacken easily, the trick of lemon juice and sugar said before, it is great when cutting the apple. Another trick to prevent the apple from turning black and softening after cutting it is to lower the slices in salted water for 10 minutes.

This action will leave the apple slices crunchy and like freshly cut. However, it often happens that you buy many apples and then don’t know how to store them. In reality it takes very little. Avoid storing them in direct contact with each other as they will ripen faster.

Berries

The berries they are very delicate, but they will keep well in the fridge if you use a few tricks. First of all, be careful when buying! Berries are usually sold in individual clear trays, so you can see inside. Make sure there are no fruits that are already rotting, it means they are old and you take them home and throw them in the trash! So take a good look before buying them. Once home, store them in fridge in their containers which are usually perforated to facilitate ventilation, if they are not, perforate them yourself or keep them in a container with holes.

Wash the red fruits only and exclusively before using them otherwise they will soften and are immediately to be thrown away.

I often, unable to consume them immediately, there freeze. I simply take the container and place it in the freezer. When I need the berries, I take them out of the freezer, rinse them with fresh water and use them. If I have to cook them, I use them immediately, if instead I have to use them fresh, after having rinsed them I leave them in the air so they finish defrosting, it only takes a few minutes.

Strawberries

Also for strawberries the same precautions as for berries apply as regards the purchase and the container in which to keep them. Before consuming strawberries instead, it is good to leave them to soak for 30 minutes in water and lemon o water and bicarbonate of sodium, this works as a bactericide, so it will eliminate any impurities and the strawberries will be ready to be eaten. Remove the upper leaf from the strawberries only before placing them in water otherwise they will begin their ripening process immediately and will keep for half the time.

These are just a few ways to keep fruit fresh for as long as possible and store it correctly. Now you can prepare the fruit for your banquets in advance and you can color your tables with enviable serving dishes.