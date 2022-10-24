Home Health Onotri (Smi): “We hope for a real breakthrough in health care”
“With the entrustment to Hon. Giorgia Meloni of the assignment to compose the new government, we hope for a real turning point for health, reversing the course and saying enough to the policies of cutting resources for health. We expect the next budget law 2022 to include new investments for the sector and for the National Health Service “, thus Pina OnotriSecretary General of the SMI.

“We ask that all initiatives be taken to recover and enhance the role of the general practitioner and pediatrician of free choice and of hospital doctors, ensuring everyone a central role in health care, with a view to teamwork with the other figures in health care, socio-health and social care, also in the context of community houses ”, he continues.

“We await effective measures from the new government to guarantee the protection of medical personnel and curb the drive towards privatization of health care, at the same time, we hope that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan will not be reduced only to investments in healthcare construction but will be able to enhance local doctors. The Government is aware that three million Italians are without a family doctor because those who can escape from the profession and young people are careful not to choose family medicine as a profession? ”, Onotri emphasizes.

“Our proposals – he adds – are common sense and aimed at solving the training funnel and transforming the general medicine course into a specialization. We ask that organic plants be increased by hiring general practitioners and specialists. It is important that school medicine is reintroduced, also with the reintroduction of specific subjects referring to health education. The new government must put its hand to the reform of the emergency / urgency system, in deep crisis due to a shortage of personnel. The new government opens, immediately, the confrontation with the representatives of doctors! “.

October 24, 2022
