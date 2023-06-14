OÖN Health Day: That’s what you can expect today

“Something’s going on there,” says a visitor as he enters the event hall of the Upper Austria News Forum. All seats are occupied, the lectures of the 4th OÖN Health Day will be shown on a screen in the seminar room so that everyone who is interested can listen.

From backache and sleep problems to heart disorders and dementia – the topics of the lectures are diverse. In between, visitors can test their health directly on site. For example, they can train their balance on the movement route for physiotherapy students at the University of Applied Sciences for Health Professions in Upper Austria. “This is intended to reduce the risk of falling. We show people exercises that they can easily do at home,” says a student.

Visitors can also have their blood sugar, cholesterol, pulse and blood pressure measured. Even before the official opening, many visitors took advantage of this opportunity, the chairs opposite the students are always occupied. The demand for the “MediMouse”, a device that Uniqa experts use to analyze the condition of the spine, is also high. “I have back pain, so after the talk about back pain, I want to do that too,” says one man.

A few steps further everything revolves around the topic of life balance. With a scale on which juggling balls are placed, visitors can visualize their life balance. An occupational therapist supports her. What gives you energy, what robs you of it? These questions are in the foreground.

The program in the afternoon

The program in the afternoon

12.45 p.m.:

Farewell to insomnia

1.30 p.m.:

The heart – powerhouse of life

2:15 p.m.:

Obesity – declare war on overweight

3pm:

Widespread diseases high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes

3.45 p.m.:

The thyroid – small and important!

4:15 p.m.:

Women and men are different – current topics in gender medicine

