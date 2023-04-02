ROMA – Evidently, a 15 percent recovery in just over two weeks is still not enough. OPEC+ (the historic cartel of the major producers, extended to include Russia) has decided to cut 1 million barrels per day starting May 1 for the whole of 2023. An announcement arrived by surprise and anticipated – by a few minutes – by a communication from theSaudi Arabia which of its own will cut crude oil production by 500,000 barrels.

All of this is not good news for consumers, because it will have an inevitable repercussion on the prices of petroleum products, starting with petrol and diesel, the prices of which will inevitably rise. But it won’t please central bankers either, in view of the decisions they will have to take to contain inflation.

As mentioned, this is a surprise announcement. Why in the last two weeks the price of crude oil has recovered on the financial markets from 66 dollars a barrel, from the low of last March 15th, up to 75.36 dollars of the close of trading on Friday on the New York market. But it seems clear that the cartel of producers wants to recover the threshold of 80 dollars in the shortest possible time, to support revenues at a time when all the major economies are accelerating the transition to the green economy.

Saudi Arabia, moreover, has not hidden its objectives. As explained by the Saudi Press Agency quoted by Bloomberg “the Energy Minister underlined that it is a precautionary measure to safeguard the stability of the oil market”.

In detail, in addition to the cut of 500,000 barrels per day by Saudi Arabia, we will have the United Arab Emirates which will reduce production by 144,000 barrels, the Kuwait of 128 thousand. L’Iraq, alone will contribute a cut of 211 thousand barrels, the Kazakhistan of 78 thousand, theAlgeria of 48,000 barrels per day andOman of 40 thousand barrels.

The Russia for its part, it will extend the cut in production, still of 500,000 barrels per day, which it had already forecast and communicated, from March to June, throughout 2023. And Russia’s decision, taken independently, can obviously be explained by the need to support public revenues to finance the costs of the war.