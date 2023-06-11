Open Arms, Richard Gere ready to testify against Salvini. The comment of the Deputy Prime Minister: “We will respond with Lino Banfi”

“If Richard Gere comes to testify in September” to testify at the Open Arms hearing “I will call my mum who was very passionate about him to attend the hearing”. Thus Matteo Salvini comments at the Forum in the farmhouse organized by Bruno Vespa on the hypothesis that the American actor can testify in the trial in which he is accused. «I don’t know if this will lead to prestige for our country but we will answer with Lino Banfi» he concluded with a joke. In an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, Gere had declared «We have seen more than a hundred people on board and I was ashamed because we have so much but we are not able to embrace these other human beings: our brothers and sisters hungry, traumatized. If they had been told the boat would go back to Libya, they would have jumped overboard and drowned, so I felt it was our responsibility to bring in as much light as possible. I mean, how could such a thing happen in deeply Christian Italy? Is it criminal to help people in need? It was astounding for me.”

