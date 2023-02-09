With the aim of raising awareness of the importance of correct lifestyles, from 10 to 18 Februaryi Humanitas Medical centers in Arese, Busto Arsizio, Lainate and Varese adhere to “Cardiology Open 2023” promoted by “Foundation for Your Heart” of ANMCO with a week of free consultations and meetings dedicated to heart health, next to the hospital Humanity is the Mother of God and with the patronage of the municipality of Castellanza.

Heart attacks, cardiomyopathies, heart failure and cardiac arrhythmias: these are just some of the cardiovascular diseases which – still today – represent the leading cause of death in our country, responsible for 34.8% of all deaths.1 In particular, in 2020, in the province of Varesethe deaths related to these diseases are grew by 9.4% compared to the previous year.2

Over 20 cardiological prevention consultations with ECG in Humanitas Medical Care centres

“Primary prevention – explains Dr. Rossella Marino, cardiologist of the Humanitas Medical Care centers – remains the main ally of our heart health. The first step for correct prevention is the cardiological visit. During the consultations, the specialist will evaluate the cardiovascular risk through algorithms that make it possible to classify the subjects into low, moderate, high and very high risk categories, estimating the probability of experiencing a first major cardiovascular event (myocardial infarction or stroke) in the next 10 years”.

“Today – adds the specialist – a personalized treatment approach is preferred for each individual patient and at the same time there is an attempt to promote health in the community by inviting people to lead a healthy and balanced life, hindering the most common cardiovascular risk factors such as smoking, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, hypertension and diabetes”.

FREE CONSULTATION WITH HUMANITY MEDICAL CARE

Prevention consultations are approximately 15-minute appointments for the control of cardiovascular risk factors, aimed at people in good general health, aged between 40 and 60 (not already being treated for cardiovascular diseases).

See also Dragon Slaying in 4K on PC!! Get 30% Off Monster Hunter Rise Friday 10 February – Cardiovascular risk assessment Cardiovascular risk assessment Humanitas Medical Care di Lainate (Via Alfonso Lamarmora, 5)

(Via Alfonso Lamarmora, 5) Starting at 16.00

Consultation, electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure measurement

Dr. Rossella Marino, cardiologist To register you need to register at link (subject to availability)

Saturday 11 February – Cardiovascular risk assessment Cardiovascular risk assessment Humanitas Medical Care of Arese (Via Giuseppe Eugenio Luraghi c/o IL CENTRO Shopping Center)

Starting at 12.00

Consultation, electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure measurement

Dr. Chiara Gargiulo, cardiologist To register you need to register at link (subject to availability)

Monday 13 February – Cardiovascular risk assessment Cardiovascular risk assessment Humanitas Medical Care of Varese (Via S. Michele Arcangelo)

(Via S. Michele Arcangelo) Starting at 15.00

Consultation, electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure measurement

Dr. Rossella Marino, cardiologist To register you need to register at link (subject to availability)

Tuesday February 14th – Cardiovascular risk assessment Cardiovascular risk assessment Humanitas Medical Care of Busto Arsizio (Via Alberto da Giussano, 9)

(Via Alberto da Giussano, 9) Starting at 10.30

Consultation, electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure measurement

Dr. Roberto Grassini, cardiologist To register you need to register at link (subject to availability) Cardiovascular risk assessment Humanitas Medical Care of Varese (Via S. Michele Arcangelo)

(Via S. Michele Arcangelo) Starting at 16.00

Consultation, electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure measurement

Dr. Gennaro Petriello, cardiologist To register you need to register at link (subject to availability) Cardiovascular risk assessment Humanitas Medical Care di Arese (Via Giuseppe Eugenio Luraghi c/o IL CENTRO Shopping Center)

(Via Giuseppe Eugenio Luraghi c/o IL CENTRO Shopping Center) Starting at 16.00

Consultation, electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure measurement

Dr. Rossella Marino, cardiologist To register you need to register at link (subject to availability)

In Humanitas Mater Domini consultations and meetings dedicated to the heart

Between these, “Crazy heart under control“, and event open to the public and also broadcast on social channels of the hospital to deepen the theme of arrhythmias and from the atrial fibrillation. The speaker of the evening will be the dr. Massimo Trittohead of Electrophysiology and Electrostimulation of the Humanitas Mater Domini Cardiological Center, interviewed for the occasion by an exceptional guest: the science communicator for the Umberto Veronesi Foundation and Food Mentor, Marco Bianchi.

The meeting will take place Thursday 16 February from 20.30 and it will be an opportunity to take stock of the situation on these pathologies. “Arrhythmias are disturbances in the rhythm and heart rate. In many cases they are harmless, but sometimes they can prevent the heart from performing its function properly, causing serious damage. For this reason it is important to know how to recognize the alarm bells and contact a specialist”, explains the head of Electrophysiology and Electrostimulation of the hospital.

FREE CONSULTATIONS

Wednesday February 15th – Heart health and cancer treatments The initiative is aimed at those who are facing or have to face cancer treatments. From 16.00 to 18.00

Consultation, electrocardiogram (ECG), blood pressure measurement and cholesterol test

Dr. Rossella Marino, cardiologist and head of the Cardioncology Clinic To participate, you must register at the link https://www.eventbrite.it/e/525471227587 (subject to availability)

Friday 17 February – Heart failure and prevention Heart failure and prevention Can heart failure be prevented? What symptoms to watch out for? The initiative is aimed at people familiar with the disease. From 16.30 to 18.30

Consultation, electrocardiogram (ECG), blood pressure measurement and cholesterol test

Dr. Daniela Guzzetti, cardiologist in charge of the Heart Failure Clinic To participate, you must register at the link https://www.eventbrite.it/e/525466072167 (subject to availability)

Saturday 18 February – Heart: prevention passes through lifestyle “Heart: prevention passes through lifestyle” Is the lifestyle I’m leading right for my heart health? What is my cardiovascular risk? From 9.00 to 11.00

Consultation, electrocardiogram (ECG), blood pressure measurement and cholesterol test

Dr. Cecilia Fantoni, cardiologist See also New flagship phones line up for release, next Tuesday or OnePlus 10 Pro’s turn | Now News To participate, you must register at the link https://www.eventbrite.it/e/525450345127 (subject to availability) “Heart and Sports“ What checks must I undergo to practice physical activity in complete safety? Is my heart healthy and trained for sports? The initiative is aimed at amateur or competitive sportsmen From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in Humanitas Mater Domini

Consultation, electrocardiogram (ECG), blood pressure measurement and cholesterol test

Dr. Mauro Borchini, cardiologist To participate, you must register at the link https://www.eventbrite.it/e/525472290767 (subject to availability)

DATING

Thursday 16 February – Crazy heart under control “Crazy heart under control” – from 20.30 to 21.30 Online or in presence, it is possible to attend the in-depth talk on the topic of arrhythmias: what are they caused by? What are the alarm bells to pay attention to? Who to contact and what treatments? Dr. Massimo Tritto (Head of Electrophysiology and Electrostimulation) and Marco Bianchi (Scientific communicator for the Veronesi Foundation and Food Mentor) .it/e/525482059987

Saturday 18 February – Foods that are good for the heart: the advice of the nutritionist “Foods that are good for the heart: the advice of the nutritionist” – From 10.30 to 11.30 What are the heart-friendly foods and what is the most correct diet to preserve its health? In an interactive meeting, Dr. Elisabetta Macorsini, nutritionist biologist, will analyze eating behaviors and, at the end of the event, a centrifuge will be offered, to remind how well-being and taste can be in perfect harmony. Dr. Elisabetta Macorsini, nutritionist biologist To participate, you must register at the link https://www.eventbrite.it/e/525480695907 (subject to availability)

References:

1 Ministry of Health website

2 ATS Insubria Mortality Report years 2015-2020

Humanitas numbers