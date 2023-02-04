Home Health Open Data – Data – Bed places by hospital structure from 2010 to 2019
Open Data – Data – Bed places by hospital structure from 2010 to 2019

Open Data – Data – Bed places by hospital structure from 2010 to 2019

The data-set contains data relating to the number of beds in public and equivalent hospital structures, and the number of beds for the accredited activity of accredited private nursing homes, as at 1 January of the reference year.

Starting from the year 2010, for each hospital facility and for each type of discipline (acute care, rehabilitation, long-term hospitalization), the data relating to the allocation of beds is reported on separate lines, divided into ordinary hospital beds, paid, day hospital, day surgery and total.

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.

General Directorate of Digitization, Health Information System and Statistics – Statistics Office

