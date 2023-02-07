The data-set contains data relating to the number of beds in public and equivalent hospital structures, and the number of beds for the accredited activity of accredited private nursing homes, as at 1 January of the reference year.

Starting from the year 2010, for each Region and for each discipline, the data relating to the allocation of beds are reported on separate lines, divided into beds for ordinary hospitalization, paid hospitalization, day hospital, day surgery and total .

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.