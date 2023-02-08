Home Health Open Data – Data – Correspondences ASL-Municipalities and resident population
Health

Open Data – Data – Correspondences ASL-Municipalities and resident population

by admin

Description:

For each ASL, the list of municipalities belonging to the ASL is reported; in addition, the resident population is provided for each municipality, broken down by gender.

For municipalities divided into several ASLs, the sub-municipal territorial areas (districts/municipalities) belonging to the ASL are reported.

Since 2017, the estimate of the resident population of the ASL of the municipality of Rome is more accurate than that provided for previous years. Details of the new estimation procedure are given in the dictionary.

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.

Related links:

Subjects:

Statistics of the SSN, Territory and population

Data format:

Alphanumeric data

Update frequency:

Annual

Upload date:

March 23, 2015

Last update date:

06 maggio 2022

Metadata last modified date:

April 09, 2021

Source:

Ministry of Health

Published through:

Organizational unit:

General Directorate of Digitization, Health Information System and Statistics – Statistics Office

Official Name:

Permalink:

TAG:

