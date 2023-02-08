Description:
For each ASL, the list of municipalities belonging to the ASL is reported; in addition, the resident population is provided for each municipality, broken down by gender.
For municipalities divided into several ASLs, the sub-municipal territorial areas (districts/municipalities) belonging to the ASL are reported.
Since 2017, the estimate of the resident population of the ASL of the municipality of Rome is more accurate than that provided for previous years. Details of the new estimation procedure are given in the dictionary.
For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.
Subjects:
Statistics of the SSN, Territory and population
Data format:
Alphanumeric data
Update frequency:
Annual
Upload date:
March 23, 2015
Last update date:
06 maggio 2022
Metadata last modified date:
April 09, 2021
Source:
Ministry of Health
Published through:
Organizational unit:
General Directorate of Digitization, Health Information System and Statistics – Statistics Office
Official Name:
Permalink:
