Open Data – Data – Italian establishments for foods of animal origin

Description:

The dataset contains the list of Italian establishments for the production and marketing of foods of animal origin in the European Union territory recognized pursuant to Reg. (EC) 853/2004, in particular:

  • Personal data of the structure: COMPANY_NAME, ADDRESS, REGION, MUNICIPALITY, PROVINCE, previous authorization numbers, recognition number pursuant to reg. 853/2004
  • Data relating to the authorized activities of the structure: category, code and type of plant, products

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.

Some geographical coordinates published were found through “© OpenStreetMap contributors”.

Subjects:

Food, Nutrition

Data format:

Alphanumeric data

Update frequency:

Daily

Upload date:

November 11, 2012

Last update date:

04 February 2023

Metadata last modified date:

April 16, 2014

Source:

Ministry of Health

Published through:

Organizational unit:

Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV

Official Name:

Permalink:

