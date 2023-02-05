Description:
The dataset contains the list of Italian establishments for the production and marketing of foods of animal origin in the European Union territory recognized pursuant to Reg. (EC) 853/2004, in particular:
- Personal data of the structure: COMPANY_NAME, ADDRESS, REGION, MUNICIPALITY, PROVINCE, previous authorization numbers, recognition number pursuant to reg. 853/2004
- Data relating to the authorized activities of the structure: category, code and type of plant, products
For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.
Some geographical coordinates published were found through “© OpenStreetMap contributors”.
Subjects:
Food, Nutrition
Data format:
Alphanumeric data
Update frequency:
Daily
Upload date:
November 11, 2012
Last update date:
04 February 2023
Metadata last modified date:
April 16, 2014
Source:
Ministry of Health
Published through:
Organizational unit:
Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV
Official Name:
Permalink:
