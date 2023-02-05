Description:

The dataset contains the list of Italian establishments for the production and marketing of foods of animal origin in the European Union territory recognized pursuant to Reg. (EC) 853/2004, in particular:

Personal data of the structure : COMPANY_NAME, ADDRESS, REGION, MUNICIPALITY, PROVINCE, previous authorization numbers, recognition number pursuant to reg. 853/2004

Data relating to the authorized activities of the structure: category, code and type of plant, products

Some geographical coordinates published were found through “© OpenStreetMap contributors”.