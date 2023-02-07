Home Health Open Data – Data – Italian plants for animal by-products
Open Data – Data – Italian plants for animal by-products

Description:

The dataset contains the list of Italian establishments for the processing and handling of by-products of animal origin recognized under Reg. (EC) 1069/2009, in particular:

  • Personal data of the structure: COMPANY_NAME, ADDRESS, REGION, MUNICIPALITY, PROVINCE, previous authorization numbers, identification number pursuant to reg. 1069/2009
  • Data relating to the authorized activities of the structure: category, code and type of plant, products

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.

Some geographical coordinates published were found through “© OpenStreetMap contributors”.

Food, Nutrition

Alphanumeric data

Daily

11 maggio 2012

07 February 2023

April 16, 2014

Ministry of Health

Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV

