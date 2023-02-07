Description:
The dataset contains the list of Italian establishments for the processing and handling of by-products of animal origin recognized under Reg. (EC) 1069/2009, in particular:
- Personal data of the structure: COMPANY_NAME, ADDRESS, REGION, MUNICIPALITY, PROVINCE, previous authorization numbers, identification number pursuant to reg. 1069/2009
- Data relating to the authorized activities of the structure: category, code and type of plant, products
For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.
Some geographical coordinates published were found through “© OpenStreetMap contributors”.
Related links:
Subjects:
Food, Nutrition
Data format:
Alphanumeric data
Update frequency:
Daily
Upload date:
11 maggio 2012
Last update date:
07 February 2023
Metadata last modified date:
April 16, 2014
Source:
Ministry of Health
Published through:
Organizational unit:
Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV
Official Name:
Permalink:
