Health

by admin
Open Data – Data – Local Health Authorities

Description:

List of ASLs: for each ASL, starting from 2010, the address of the ASL headquarters is reported.

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.

Related links:

Subjects:

Statistics of the SSN, Territory and population

Data format:

Alphanumeric data

Update frequency:

Annual

Upload date:

11 maggio 2012

Last update date:

January 23, 2023

Metadata last modified date:

December 24, 2018

Source:

Ministry of Health

Published through:

Organizational unit:

Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office II

Official Name:

Permalink:

TAG:

