The dataset contains the weekly variations of the medical devices registered in the database and the Ministry of Health Repertoire; the dataset includes the changes recorded in the week preceding the Last update date of the dataset in question; in the section Previous versions datasets of the previous 2 weeks are available.

Data relating to the manufacturer/assembler – name, fiscal code, VAT number or VAT number.

Data relating to the medical device – manufacturer/assembler catalog code, commercial name, device type and identification code, indication of registration in the Directory, CND classification, marketing end date.

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.