Health

Description:

The dataset contains the weekly variations of the medical devices registered in the database and the Ministry of Health Repertoire; the dataset includes the changes recorded in the week preceding the Last update date of the dataset in question; in the section Previous versions datasets of the previous 2 weeks are available.

In the dataset there are:

  • Data relating to the manufacturer/assembler – name, fiscal code, VAT number or VAT number.
  • Data relating to the medical device – manufacturer/assembler catalog code, commercial name, device type and identification code, indication of registration in the Directory, CND classification, marketing end date.

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.

Subjects:

Medical devices

Data format:

Alphanumeric data

Update frequency:

weekly

Upload date:

July 16, 2012

Last update date:

04 February 2023

Metadata last modified date:

July 16, 2012

Source:

Ministry of Health

Published through:

Organizational unit:

Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV

Official Name:

Permalink:

