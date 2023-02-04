Home Health Open Data – Data – Medical Devices
Description:

The dataset you are about to download contains more than one million records. This number can cause problems if displayed in some software. In order to consult the dataset, it is therefore advisable to use software without this limitation or to automatically manage the acquisition of data in your systems.

The dataset contains the complete list of medical devices registered in the database and the Ministry of Health Repertoire, in particular:

  • Data relating to the manufacturer/assembler – name, fiscal code, VAT number or VAT number.
  • Data relating to the medical device – manufacturer/assembler catalog code, commercial name, device type and identification code, indication of registration in the Directory, CND classification, marketing end date.

The datasets relating only to the weekly variations of the last 3 weeks are also available

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.

Subjects:

Medical devices

Data format:

Alphanumeric data

Update frequency:

weekly

Upload date:

December 12, 2011

Last update date:

January 28, 2023

Metadata last modified date:

December 12, 2011

Source:

Ministry of Health

Published through:

Organizational unit:

Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV

Official Name:

Permalink:

TAG:

