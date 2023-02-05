Description:
The dataset contains the list of logistic sites authorized for the distribution of medicines for human and veterinary use. The logistics site data contains the time information relating to the validity period of each detail line, in particular:
- Distributor’s personal data: Logistics Site Univocal Code, Logistics Site Name, Company Name, Juridical Subject, VAT Number, Distributor Type Code, Distributor Type Desc
- Location data of the Distributor : Address, ZIP Code, Municipality, Province, Region
For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.
Some geographical coordinates published were found through “© OpenStreetMap contributors”.
Medicines
Alphanumeric data
Daily
11 maggio 2012
05 February 2023
11 maggio 2012
Ministry of Health
Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV
