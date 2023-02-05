Home Health Open Data – Data – Pharmaceutical distributors
Health

Open Data – Data – Pharmaceutical distributors

Open Data – Data – Pharmaceutical distributors

Description:

The dataset contains the list of logistic sites authorized for the distribution of medicines for human and veterinary use. The logistics site data contains the time information relating to the validity period of each detail line, in particular:

  • Distributor’s personal data: Logistics Site Univocal Code, Logistics Site Name, Company Name, Juridical Subject, VAT Number, Distributor Type Code, Distributor Type Desc
  • Location data of the Distributor : Address, ZIP Code, Municipality, Province, Region

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.

Some geographical coordinates published were found through “© OpenStreetMap contributors”.

Related links:

Subjects:

Medicines

Data format:

Alphanumeric data

Update frequency:

Daily

Upload date:

11 maggio 2012

Last update date:

05 February 2023

Metadata last modified date:

11 maggio 2012

Source:

Ministry of Health

Published through:

Organizational unit:

Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV

Official Name:

Permalink:

TAG:

