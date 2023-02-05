Home Health Open Data – Data – Pharmacy
Open Data – Data – Pharmacy

Description:

The dataset contains the complete list of pharmacies open to the public (also including branches, dispensaries and seasonal dispensaries), in particular:

  • Pharmacy Personal Data: Ministerial Identification Code, Name, VAT number, Pharmacy Code assigned by the ASL;
  • Location data of the Pharmacy: Complete address (including street, postal code, hamlet, municipality, province, region)

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.

Some geographical coordinates published were found through “© OpenStreetMap contributors”.

Subjects:

Medicines

Data format:

Alphanumeric data

Update frequency:

Weekly

Upload date:

11 maggio 2012

Last update date:

05 February 2023

Metadata last modified date:

11 maggio 2012

Source:

Ministry of Health

Published through:

Organizational unit:

Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV

Official Name:

Permalink:

