The dataset contains the complete list of pharmacies open to the public (also including branches, dispensaries and seasonal dispensaries), in particular:
- Pharmacy Personal Data: Ministerial Identification Code, Name, VAT number, Pharmacy Code assigned by the ASL;
- Location data of the Pharmacy: Complete address (including street, postal code, hamlet, municipality, province, region)
For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.
Some geographical coordinates published were found through “© OpenStreetMap contributors”.
Subjects:
Medicines
Data format:
Alphanumeric data
Update frequency:
Weekly
Upload date:
11 maggio 2012
Last update date:
05 February 2023
Metadata last modified date:
11 maggio 2012
Source:
Ministry of Health
Published through:
Organizational unit:
Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV
