On Sunday, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn honored five young people from the nursing and nursing professions. With their very personal and special story, they took part in the campaign “#GutePflege. Good for all of us.” took part. The minister had invited them to Berlin to talk to them about their experiences in nursing.

Sensory course and much more

A highlight of our open day was the sensory course. Here the visitors could experience at first hand which organs enable us to communicate and how they function. At the stations of the course, they could get to know their sense of smell, taste and hearing or a new “language”: Braille. In a video consultation, you could ask a doctor medical questions live.

In the prevention bus of the Berlin Charité, visitors could have their vaccination records checked on Saturday to find out whether important vaccinations need to be caught up on or refreshed. In addition, the Johanniter and the Diabetes-Mobile offered a health check and the UPD-Mobile offered personal patient advice.

The mouse and the little blue elephant

The KiKa moderator Singa Gätgens presented the initiative of the Federal Center for Health Education “Make children strong”. The guests this year were the mouse and the little blue elephant from the “Show with the Mouse” as well as Croco the crocodile, who gave helpful tips on proper dental care. Children could bring their favorite stuffed animals to the “Teddy Bear Hospital”, which were made by students from Berlin Charité with this campaign, the students want to take away the fear of visiting the doctor or the hospital in children.

The program was rounded off with a creative station with sports bags that can be designed individually, face painting for children and the “Red Nose” clowns. Our cocktail bar “Enjoy alcohol-free sport” with healthy alcohol-free fruit cocktails provided the necessary cooling again this year.