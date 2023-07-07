Open day at the new Berlin office

We present the work of the Federal Ministry of Health and its divisional authorities, the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Talk to our employees and take part in our activity course for adults. The children can look forward to an exciting hands-on course on the topic of “health” with great prizes. Game and creative stations also ensure that there is never a dull moment. In our cafeteria and at the fruit cocktail bar we take care of your physical well-being.

Programmhighlights

An exhibition provides information on the history of the Ministries of Health in East and West. Visit the Diabetes Info Mobile. On the children’s stage, Singa Gätgens entertains with her program “Make children strong” together with the stage show “Tanz mal mit der Maus”. The teddy bear hospital takes care of the favorite cuddly toys that you have brought with you. Listen to exciting lectures and discussions on current health and care topics such as hospital reform, e-prescriptions and skin cancer prevention.

More information about the program will follow shortly.

arrival

The entrance is at Mauerstraße 29.

We can be reached on foot in a few minutes from the S + U Brandenburger Tor, U Mohrenstraße and U Unter den Linden stops.

A notice: At this year’s Open Day, the Federal Government is orienting itself towards the guidelines for the sustainable organization of events.

