The Headache Center of the Asl of Teramo participates in the first edition of the (H)-Open Day dedicated to migraine organized by the Onda Foundation, the national observatory on women’s and gender health, on 31 January. The initiative involves the Bollini Rosa Hospitals: free clinical-diagnostic and information services are offered to the population which include neurological visits, consultations with experts, evaluation tests, distribution of information material.

Migraine is a chronic disease that affects about 12% of adults worldwide, with a three times higher prevalence in women. According to the World Health Organization it is the third most frequent disease in the world and the second most disabling, involving a very high human, social and economic cost. Despite the clear epidemiological data, migraine is still perceived by sufferers as “invisible”. The aim of this initiative is therefore to make the population aware of the importance of early recognition of symptoms, and therefore timely access to specific diagnostic and treatment pathways for a better quality of life for patients.

The services offered by the more than 90 structures in the Bollini Rosa network that have joined the initiative on the website www.bollinirosa.it with information on dates, times and booking methods, by accessing the “consult the services offered” section. To take part in the Open Day on 31 January at the Teramo hospital, you need to make an appointment by calling 0861/429891. The free visits will take place from 9 to 13 and from 15 to 17 on the 31st on the sixth floor of the first lot of the Mazzini.

Since 2007, the Onda Foundation has awarded hospitals that provide services dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the main “female” and gender-based pathologies, the recognition of the Pink Stamps; the network, made up of 354 hospitals nationwide, supports the Onda Foundation in promoting, even within hospitals, a “gender” approach in the definition and strategic planning of clinical-welfare services, essential for guaranteeing the right to health only for women but also for men.

The Headache Center of Teramo is open every week and in particular on Wednesday mornings, especially when the first visits are made, so it is possible to book at the Cup. The Center performs all treatments, including those with botulinum toxin and monoclonal antibodies . Particular attention is given to women: in some phases such as pregnancy, breastfeeding and menopause headaches can undergo significant changes both in intensity and frequency. The patient is followed up for the entire duration of the treatment, explains the head of the centre, Alfonsina Casalena.