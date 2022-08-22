Listen to the audio version of the article

Open Fiber and Virgin Fibra, the new company created by Virgin, have signed a partnership agreement for the marketing of Virgin Fibra’s connectivity services on Open Fiber’s full fiber optic FTTH (Fiber To The Home) network, available in medium and large Italian cities and in the municipalities of the white areas. Marketing, a note reads, has started and services are already available. Virgin Fibra joins the over 300 national and international partner operators of Open Fiber, which develop digital services on the company’s ultrabroadband network.

«We are happy that Virgin Fibra, a brand of the Virgin group, has chosen Open Fiber as a partner for its entry into the Italian market. This is a choice that confirms not only the technological excellence of the FTTH network, but also the validity of our wholesale-only business model. With a neutral infrastructure open to all operators, the conditions are created for the development of increasingly innovative services also by new players ”commented Mario Rossetti, CEO of Open Fiber.