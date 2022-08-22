Home Health Open Fiber, partnership with Virgin Fiber for ultra-fast connectivity in Italy
Health

Open Fiber, partnership with Virgin Fiber for ultra-fast connectivity in Italy

by admin
Open Fiber, partnership with Virgin Fiber for ultra-fast connectivity in Italy

Open Fiber and Virgin Fibra, the new company created by Virgin, have signed a partnership agreement for the marketing of Virgin Fibra’s connectivity services on Open Fiber’s full fiber optic FTTH (Fiber To The Home) network, available in medium and large Italian cities and in the municipalities of the white areas. Marketing, a note reads, has started and services are already available. Virgin Fibra joins the over 300 national and international partner operators of Open Fiber, which develop digital services on the company’s ultrabroadband network.

«We are happy that Virgin Fibra, a brand of the Virgin group, has chosen Open Fiber as a partner for its entry into the Italian market. This is a choice that confirms not only the technological excellence of the FTTH network, but also the validity of our wholesale-only business model. With a neutral infrastructure open to all operators, the conditions are created for the development of increasingly innovative services also by new players ”commented Mario Rossetti, CEO of Open Fiber.

Find out more
See also  from shots to the pool, 5 moves to beat the tension

You may also like

“Kana: Bridge of Souls” will land on the...

Sleep disorders, 12 million Italians suffer from it....

When the technology doesn’t work: Google cancels a...

Apple extends iPhone 12 and 12 Pro earpiece...

Qi Gong and Tai Chi courses in the...

Smallpox of monkeys, first case of human-to-dog infection...

How many streaming TV subscribers are there in...

PlayStation faces £5bn lawsuit in UK – Gamereactor

it is the symptom of a serious illness

Densitometry, a useful test to learn about bone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy