Open house: DRF Luftrettung celebrates its triple anniversary in Nuremberg

DRF Luftrettung celebrates 30 years of Christoph Nürnberg and 25 years of the red and white Christoph 27 as well as the 50th anniversary of the use of the non-profit organization Nürnberger Luftretter present the anniversary helicopter, a rescue helicopter with winch and the mobile exhibition “World of Air Rescuers” at the open house. ground-based rescue service and police show vehicles and equipment at Nuremberg Airport

Despite the heat and sunshine, the young and old air rescue fans in and around Nuremberg did not let this deter them from attending the DRF Luftrettung Open House at Nuremberg Airport this Friday. The red and white rescue helicopters, the emergency vehicles such as fire engines and ambulances, the information stands and the emergency crews were busy all day long. Three anniversaries were celebrated at the same time: Christoph Nürnberg had his 30th birthday right at the beginning of the year and July 1st was the 25th anniversary of Christoph 27 taking over flight operations from DRF Luftrettung. The non-profit organization is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Roman Morka, Head of Technology at DRF Luftrettung, welcomed the guests and looked back on the more than 30 years of operational readiness of the air rescue services in Nuremberg: “We are grateful and proud that we were able to help many people here in Nuremberg and in the region during this time “For us, people are always the focus of our work. That’s why we’re celebrating exactly that today: our patients. But also our employees and supporters.” In addition, he made clear the claim that the air rescue service continuously has: “Innovation and the will to continue to develop air rescue for the benefit of our patients are part of the self-image of the DRF Luftrettung.” Christian Vogel, third mayor of the city of Nuremberg, congratulated the jubilees in his speech and thanked the air rescue services on behalf of the city of Nuremberg for their work. It also emphasized the cooperation of all rescue services and organizations in action.

Anniversary helicopter, “World of Air Rescuers” and Blue Light Mile

The anniversary helicopter, a state-of-the-art H145 in a special paint job, and a red and white rescue helicopter with a rescue winch attracted particular attention at the open day. Interested visitors were able to take a look inside and the Nuremberg crew members answered questions about the medical and aeronautical helicopter equipment and their everyday work. In the “World of Air Rescuers” there was an intensive insight into the most diverse areas of DRF Luftrettung. Whether winch training with virtual reality glasses, a detailed miniature world or equipment from everyday flight – the mobile exhibition on 57 square meters offered something for everyone. A helicopter bouncy castle was available for the younger guests, and they could also practice how to behave in an emergency in “Children learn to help” courses. Rescue service organisations, mountain rescue service, water rescue service, airport fire brigade, police and other partner organizations presented their emergency vehicles and thus underlined the good cooperation not only in emergencies.

The Nuremberg stations of the DRF air rescue service

Two DRF Luftrettung helicopters are stationed at Nuremberg Airport. The Christoph 27 rescue helicopter is used in emergency rescue as a fast emergency doctor shuttle and for the fast and gentle transport of patients. It is operational from 7:00 a.m. to sunset and can reach locations within a radius of 60 kilometers within a maximum of 15 flight minutes. An EC135 machine with a rescue winch is used. This allows patients to be cared for and flown out, even in very inaccessible terrain. The emergency paramedics deployed have additional training as winch operators.

The intensive care transport helicopter Christoph Nürnberg is available for use around the clock. He is alerted for urgent transport between clinics, but also as a supplement in emergency rescue. The crews regularly perform highly demanding medical tasks, for example with the mobile heart-lung machine or the incubator. An H145 helicopter with a five-blade rotor is used.

Each crew includes a pilot (two at night), an emergency doctor and an emergency paramedic.

About the DRF air rescue

The DRF Luftrettung based in Filderstadt is one of the largest air rescue organizations in Europe. The non-profit organization’s helicopters and ambulance aircraft take off for their missions from 31 stations at 29 locations in Germany. These include emergency rescue missions, transfer flights of critically ill or injured people between clinics and the repatriation of patients from abroad. The crews are ready for action around the clock at twelve of these stations, and helicopters with rescue hoists are deployed at four locations. In total, the DRF Luftrettung carried out 39,308 missions in 2022.

