The letter, signed by 150 doctors*, bitterly denounces the state of the art of healthcare in Lombardy. Which is not so different from what has happened or is about to happen in all the other Italian regions

“The Bergamo Brescia city of Italian culture 2023 event started this week. There is a beautiful presentation video that opens with two emblematic images: the procession of army carts carrying away the bodies from Bergamo and the hospital Civil of Brescia illuminated by the tricolor. We are in March 2020. Probably the darkest page of Italian healthcare begins. The civil hospital will be overturned in a few days and will become the largest Covid hospital in the world. We will witness the collapse of territorial medicine. General practitioners left to themselves, without indications or principals. Entire areas without health references, with citizens pouring into the already suffering central structures. We will witness the true face of private healthcare, which seeks to take refuge and not lose productivity. It will take 20 days and a rich economic offer before the gates open to Covid patients. And we will see the collapse of the National Health Service. Which is overflowing with sick people, which has no place and oxygen for everyone, which is not prepared, does not have the means, the structures and the people. Years of cuts and mortifications, of wicked choices, which in this region have had the same color for at least 30 years and incredibly see the main protagonists of the events I’m telling still firmly in place. If we are here today, to tell us about it, if the system has held up, it is thanks to the health personnel, who did not give up trying to save everyone. Politics wasn’t there or was doing damage, the judiciary will establish this. While the doctors, nurses, technicians and oss ​​didn’t retreat a step in front of the tsunami, working in conditions comparable to a war hospital, without knowing timetables, rest periods or minimum security.

There are 379 doctors who died of Covid. Among all, I remember Gino Fasoli, from Brescia. A retired general practitioner, called back to help cover for sick colleagues. Gino died, on March 21, 2020, of Covid. But despite all this, we have sacrificed our personal, emotional and family life, because this is our job. This is our ethics. Which is fine in an emergency situation, but cannot and should not be considered a standard. The response of politics has been to console and appease us with the rhetoric of the hero, but little or nothing has been done to really help us or to remedy the frightening cracks we face. Among the pieces that have remained after 3 years, the appalling waiting lists and the drastic worsening of our working conditions emerge. Even today, work shifts are at the limit of legality, there are no holidays and rest periods, to make up for the lack of personnel. In the last 3 years, 21,000 doctors have abandoned the NHS, it is estimated that almost 100,000 will do so in the next few years. The rhetoric of the hero, we said, wiping his conscience with 2 euro coins and statues, are only an ephemeral balm for gullible romantics, but they cannot compensate for the very heavy price we pay in our lives. An anonymous colleague says that for 4 days in a row she was unable to see her children awake, until one afternoon when she collapses crying on the bed. And her 5-year-old daughter hugs her and heartens her “everything will be fine”. But this is not right, it is not human. Because ours is a job and not a mission. It is a profession that places us in continuous contact with suffering, pain and death. To manage all this, even emotionally, and work better, we need to dedicate time to life: ours. The University of Milan Bicocca has estimated that 72% of Italian doctors are in a condition of burn out, anxiety or depression. But nobody helps us. Nobody listens to us. We were left alone. And while we try to cover the gap with tokenistic, non-specialist, unsupervised and overpaid doctors, hospitals are asked for more and more: shifts beyond service hours, clinics open to the bitter end, recovery and even increased productivity compared to the pre Covid. Patients don’t feel followed, they don’t find space, they pour into the increasingly crowded emergency rooms, exasperation and tension grow. It is now and time for politics to assume its responsibilities and resolve this drama. I’m not asking for myself. Do it for Gino, and for the attacked doctors, for all the doctors who still believe in public health and are trying to survive. Do it for all the sick people we are unable to treat adequately and in time. And after all, do it for the 45,000 deaths of covid in this unfortunate region, which you owe them a bit.”