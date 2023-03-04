Silvia Chiassai Martini took pen and paper and wrote an open letter and for this reason made public to the 288 doctors who work in the emergency rooms of hospitals in Tuscany. This following the alarm they raised in recent days and the response received from the president of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani.

“Dear doctors,

I address you 288 who are passionate and in love with the mission you have chosen and who, despite the unsustainable working conditions and the load of stress, due to the now chronic critical issues, continue to do everything possible every day to take care of those who need help.

During the tragedy of the pandemic, you have all been called “Heroes” by all of us, first of all by those who have the duty and the power to protect your working position, to guarantee decent health services for all citizens.

Nothing served the pain, drama and horror that your eyes had to see during the most destabilizing event that our country has experienced for generations.

After the emergency, you have never been seen again, nor heard, nor have you received answers from both national and regional politics.

The first sign that was to arrive, real and concrete, in response to the shortcomings that Covid had highlighted in our health service, were the Pnrr funds, and the Government at the time chose to allocate only the crumbs to that sector which, going strong suffering, has forced us to block the country for months and months with incalculable social and economic damage.

Despite everything, you continued to work after the spotlights went out with the same difficulties as before.

It is there for all to see that Tuscan healthcare is no longer what it was a few years ago, that due to the unfortunate choice of “mega aslones” there has been a progressive worsening of services for citizens and working conditions for you doctors, nurses and os.

The Tuscany Region continues to ignore the damage it has convincedly caused by going against the popular will of the 55,000 signatories who asked for the referendum against the will of the then president Rossi.

At that time Giani, president of the regional council, didn’t even have the courage to confront us in the committee, made up of citizens who tried to fight against a giant to defend the rights of the weakest.

Today, years later, it is evident that the politics of “power”, far from the people and from the real world, won that battle and the rubble of this choice of theirs is there for all to see.

But what do they know? Surely they have not had the experience of spending hours and hours in the emergency room, they have an immediate service, followed by the best doctors without waiting and without the humiliation that many patients, especially the elderly, experience when they find themselves “parked” on cots in the middle of corridors, waiting for those few Operators to succeed, one patient after another, in arriving to take charge of them.

What do they know of the conditions in which the operators in the Emergency Department of the Gruccia work after the closure of the Serristori, with 140 accesses a day!

We, on the other hand, have understood one thing, the clear intention of the Region, beyond proclamations and announcements, to weaken our hospitals, we have seen it in a striking way even during the Covid, to the advantage of a certain private individual, moving in these structures the services and with them the doctors.

If Giani believes that 90 euros gross can stop doctors from migrating to the private sector, he’s kidding us! If the professionals remain, it is because they believe in the Hippocratic oath taken when they graduated, because they are passionate and think of the welfare of the weaker before their legitimate interests.

But it is also true that anyone who chooses a profession where saving lives is their daily commitment must be adequately paid.

As mayor, responsible for the health of my citizens, I have no tool, no power that doesn’t beat my fists, denounce, openly stand by your side. Because a system based on “token” treatment is not acceptable, for a good 4.5 euros a day, which in the event of a vaccination emergency could be understood, but certainly not even extended to wards and emergency rooms. This is the scandal! Wanted or immediately it does not matter, it is the slow and progressive proof of the privatization and outsourcing of the Tuscan health service. Gone are the days when we boasted of having excellent healthcare, a “Toscana felix”, and what’s more, in addition to paying taxes, they first forced us to pay a hefty ticket, now they push us towards certain private affiliated facilities, having to pay twice for a service which is a right.

The public service must be guaranteed, the private sector must be a free choice, an alternative, not the only possibility if we want to be treated in decent times.

Why? It is as he told me then, I was a young specialist, the head physician of a Tuscan hospital “Miss, what do you think regional health care is in the hands of people who have no expertise in the sector, who do not know what suffering is, let alone the needs of sick, has only the interest of managing the economic power that derives from it and the opportunities that follow“, I was shocked and I said to myself that I would do my little bit to change things. Politics has the opportunity to do so, if the President really had the will to give answers, he would design a territorial medicine that relieves the Emergency Departments from the distress they are in by providing in the Health Homes, which are flocking with the funds of the Pnrr, the presence of 118, general practitioners 24 hours a day, diagnostics and specialists, nurses, effectively becoming an alternative to the hospital emergency room given that today they are too empty containers.

Dear doctors, first of all as a citizen and then as a representative of my community, I say thank you, because it is only for the passion and heart that you put in, if you don’t give up, even despite the gossip of that policy that promises only when it is attacked in the newspapers, then once the news passes, he forgets about you again.

But it is good that those who govern us both at the regional level in the first place and at the national level understand that the “angels” who saved us from the pandemic can no longer wait because they are exhausted, otherwise as you said, there will be a collective action of you professionals and us citizens, because the right to health is one of the principles of our constitution and must be guaranteed before anything else.”

Silvia Chiassai Martini

Mayor of Montevarchi







