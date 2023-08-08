Open letter: Prof. Dr. Frank Bahr from Munich contradicts …

Prof. Dr. med. Frank Bahr

Munich (ots)

In an open letter to Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach contradicts Prof. Dr. medical Frank Bahr from Munich the statement by the Minister of Health that there is no effective therapy for the treatment of Long-Covid. Prof. Dr. Bahr points out that innovative laser medicine has not yet been considered as a therapeutic approach for the treatment of post-/long-Covid patients within the long-Covid expert team of the Federal Minister. Prof. Dr. Bahr have already achieved amazing results with this. The side effect-free laser therapy that Prof. Dr. Bahr practices over the most important areas of the lungs in long-Covid patients, it is possible to restore the severely disturbed energy centers of the patients in only about three sessions. In the letter, Prof. Dr. For study purposes, Bahr urges the Federal Minister of Health and his long-Covid expert team to treat long-Covid patients in his Munich practice and to share his results.

How will Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach and his long-Covid team of experts, who are looking for successful long-Covid therapies, are now reacting to the successes of laser medicine?

