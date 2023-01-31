by Ivan Cavicchi

You can’t shout that public health is dying without lifting a finger to prevent it. That is, behaving like Muggles or worse like quaquaraquà

My dear health, I am very worried about you, which is why I have decided to write you an open letter.

I confess that I felt a little envious of the gas station attendants who forced the government to back down. As for you, I would have liked to do the same thing. But the gas stations to get the respect of the government went down hard and declared a strike. They have probably understood that they are dealing with a tough government which, since it is the first time it has governed, needs to show us that it knows how to do it but above all that it knows how to govern social dissent by defusing all those contradictions which, if not removed, could cause want people to let themselves be governed by who was there before.

This government, in particular, is very annoyed by strikes.

But you, dear health care, in my opinion you don’t have the respect of the government, the one you deserve according to your importance, your value, your role because, unlike the gas station attendants, you are probably not capable of making yourself respected.

If, as you say “urbi et orbi”, Meloni is throwing you the party (and in my opinion she’s really throwing it) what are you waiting for to go on strike like the petrol stations?

You always cry misery, you shout at every turn “wolf, wolf”, you constantly complain that politics is incompetent, sloppy, unfortunate but seriously and seriously you never do anything. Just one “mollichella” (QS 13 November 2017) and you’re back in your place.

Let’s be honest, you save people’s lives but for Meloni you are not a priority. But even knowing this, that is, even knowing that it’s hard, you don’t have half an idea that it’s half an idea about how to break it down. And you don’t even have the guts to fight. If you are inconsistent with what you complain about, how can you be a problem for Meloni?

Cribbio, about a month ago before Christmas the most important medical inter-union (more than 25 unions) wanted to hold a public demonstration in a square in Rome bringing a few hundred doctors with a flag in their hand and a cap on their heads, something that , of course, it didn’t take away from Meloni’s sleep.

And how did it end? Not a confrontation with Meloni on real things, on the fundamental ones, but the usual table that nobody is denied and on things to order those that are dear to the inter-union and moreover with a minister, a very good person, mind you, isorisorse.

I remain of the opinion that if you tell everyone that they are making you a party (as you have been saying in all guises since the right-wing government) but you are not consistent with your complaints, in the end you will end up appearing a pathetic muggle*.

You see, dear health care, I cannot deny that the situation is difficult (inflation war, energy costs) but Meloni with her policies, towards you, has nevertheless opened up a huge social contradiction that cannot be greater.

Just to understand each other and speaking down to earth, Meloni’s policies (which you know well) objectively cause more people to die and in particular the weakest of this society, the losers, the disadvantaged. Am I perhaps exaggerating? Or is it not so? Do I have to bother with epidemiology to prove it to you?

The more private you become, the more people die. Clear? So even if there’s a war, inflation and bills are growing, why don’t you do like the gas station attendants and get pissed about how Meloni treats you?

If you remove the contradiction that you are and that you represent to Meloni, but only because you have resigned yourself to being a Muggle, you will only do Meloni a great pleasure.

But if you cancel the contradiction, the one that annoys Meloni, dear my sanity with Meloni, you will never talk to us about serious things. And in the end you will come out with broken bones. Clear?

At this point you will ask me how to not cancel this blessed contradiction, indeed how to use it and I will answer you immediately: riding the contradiction as if it were a wave (surfing). Do you remember the advertisement “put a tiger in the engine”? You too have to put the tiger in the engine.

To help you understand better, I want to give you some examples of how to do it. Apart from declaring a national strike by all health workers like petrol stations (a strike always has a strong symbolic value), I would have asked all health workers to put on a black band on their arm, like football players do, so to speak to everyone that public health with Meloni’s policies is dying.

Or I would have printed a flyer to give to every patient in all the outpatient clinics in the country and in all the hospitals to explain to the citizens in simple words what Meloni is doing and wants to do.

Or again I would have done as someone has done, that is, I would have posted Mattarella’s end-of-year discourse on the doors of our services, explaining how it contradicts government policies.

And then again I would have worked hard to stipulate an iron alliance between trade unions and scientific societies and in any case bring together all the operators behind a common sovereign purpose, a common alliance with the slogan “without us, no rights”.

And again, since there is no disease that does not have a patient association behind it, I would have called all these associations together in a large cinema and invited the government to listen to their stories of pain and death. I would also have spoken to your most numerous sick people, i.e. the elderly and therefore the pensioners, and I would have stipulated a pact with them to defend you.

In short, dear my sanity, you have to tell people what is happening to you and what you are risking. Meloni, who is not stupid at all, believe me, cannot afford the luxury of losing even a shred of her political consensus.

Riding the contradiction but not just to mess up but to have the chance to have a real confrontation with Meloni to really discuss your problems.

That is, to discuss how to finance public health today by taking it as a priority. With the situation we have today, there is only one sure way to find the money you need and that is to go and get it where it is already ready to be used, that is, inside your historical expense.

To transfer to the public part of the money that is already spent on private healthcare with the aim of developing the public, neither the “dozer” nor the “screwdriver” is needed, but only the political will.

Is it possible that you still haven’t understood that the privatization of the public system financed with state money is now incompatible with the public.

Is it possible that you still haven’t understood that financing the “big hustler” as I myself recently defined it (QS 23 January 2023), the one made on the market, by the center left, is no longer possible today.

With the micragna that exists, people’s rights or speculation are financed. Today in the micragna that there is financing speculation means losing rights.

The public-private mingling especially today is increasingly financially impossible.

Who really gives the money to the private as Banchieri explained well (QS 16 January 2023) is not the citizen but the public. So if you take money from the public, you take money from the private sector.

This explains why the president of Aiop also asks the state for money and says “increase health care spending to avoid the collapse of the NHS” (QS 25 January 2023) but the same thing says Crea who complains that health funding is “under” at least 50 billion compared to EU partners and therefore asks to reverse course hoping for growth in GDP (QS 25 January 2023).

But they, including Crea, always with one foot here and one foot there, are all champions of public spending but only because they want to reconfirm the “big hustler”.

But today with the economic situation that there is financing the private sector through the public while continuing to deprive the public of what is necessary no longer holds up. This is the contradiction. You, dear my sanity, must not ask Meloni to find the resources that are not there because it is obvious that he will never find them. But you have to propose to spend what is there in a different way by making political choices. Tell us Meloni which side she’s on. Is he with the rights or is he with the speculators?

Unfortunately, faced with the heavy public/private contradictions, like most of the commentators who write in this newspaper, it seems to me that the union continues to polish the brass as if the ship were not sinking, i.e. my impression is as if they had not understood the drama in where you, dear my sanity, are.

Please, let the union do its job as it sees fit, but at this point I hope they won’t be offended if I tell them that if they keep peeing outside the toilet we won’t go anywhere.

At the union table, dear my sanity, we talk about everything except your real criticisms. Let the union decide whether or not to lead a historic spending reform. I know it’s not easy but it seems to me that there are objectively no serious alternatives.

You are dying but today there is no table on the problems of historic spending imbalances and the public-private mix of resource allocation reform.

I seriously wonder whether it is right to delegate such a table only to the union, and moreover only to one category in particular, i.e. to a part of the union, that is, whether it is not right to extend it first of all to all other professions, but also to scientific societies, patient associations, patients themselves and citizens. In short, as the refined people who write on QS like to say to all the “stakeholders” of healthcare.

Indeed at this point I wonder, apart from the strike and the government, if at this point it is not right to bring the discussion on the future of health care to Parliament as well.

The problem is not giving up. After all, killing health care and killing people is like killing the Constitution.

And then I’m sorry but I would like to remind you that the biggest troubles that have happened to you over the years have mainly come from the Parliament which voted the counter-reforms which have reduced you to what you are now.

Exactly as is being done with differentiated regionalism, it would be entirely logical to pose the problem of the right to health to Parliament. From how you understand the union to raise the level of the clash does not really think about it. Patience.

What can I do? Having questionable strategists and anything but combative generals, dear my sanity, has always been your weak point. I’m just saying that if the political issue is the NHS, it’s art. 32, is public health, so in the meantime we have to declare a national strike to start and involve the parliament

I repeat, you cannot shout that public health is dying without lifting a finger to prevent it.

That is, behaving like Muggles or worse like quaquaraquà.

Ivan Cavicchi

* Muggles in the Harry Potter saga are ordinary people with no magical powers. Practically quaquaquaqua.

January 30, 2023

