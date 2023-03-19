Il glaucoma it is a disabling pathology that affects 55 million people worldwide and causes progressive damage to the optic nerve. Prevention is key to containing damage, especially for individuals most at risk.

Risk factors for glaucoma — There are two shapes: the open angle one, determining the shape breaking latest news of glaucoma and that of closed angle which exposes the patient to the risk of sharp attacks. “Prevention of glaucoma is both important,” he explains Peter Rosettahead of Ophthalmology at Humanitas San Pio X. “In particular – adds the expert – those who have familiarity that is, presents in the family cases of glaucoma, or who is affected by pathologies associated with it such as diabetes or uveitisor even those who take medicines based on cortisone. Those with an atypical and asymptomatic ocular structure are instead exposed to the risk of acute glaucoma”. Glaucoma manifests itself in a subtle way: “It is asymptomatic or almost asymptomatic in the early stages, progressive, proceeds silently and inexorably, and determines irreversible damage to the optic nerve“.

Glaucoma: what does it do — What are the damages caused by glaucoma glaucoma? "There progressive reduction of visual ability, up to blindness, is caused by the deterioration of the optic nerve which, over time, reduces its function of transmitting information from the retina to the brain. Although glaucoma is a silent disease, theincreased pressure inside the eye or a reduction in the blood supply to the optic nerve are signs of the presence and can be intercepted with regular vision checks".

Glaucoma alarm bells — “Reduction of peripheral visual field, but also central, superior or inferior, can be the signs of the onset of glaucoma. “Typically, the first visual difficulties manifest themselves driving or in night vision: you feel a visual limitation and you have to turn or adjust your head position to be able to see”. The recommendation? “Do not underestimate any visual limitation and immediately book an eye examination, reporting any familiarity and how long the visual difficulties have been present. Treatments, even more so if timely, are often successful to block the progression of the disease, but not to recover the lost function of the optic nerve”.

The importance of glaucoma prevention — Prevention is the most effective weapon in delaying or slowing down the visual difficulties associated with this disease. “For those with risk factors such as familiarity, prevention is declined in periodic specialist visitsavoid or quit smoking, and practice regularly physical activity“.