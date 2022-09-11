Questions still remain about the last hours of Queen Elizabeth, who disappeared two days ago, and in particular about what may have drastically aggravated her health conditions causing her death.

If the British media do not go so far as to formulate particular hypotheses, others abroad have tried to hear the opinion of doctors who in any case have little information available and can be based more on the activity carried out by the sovereign in recent days, such as the handover of the British Prime Minister, from Boris Johnson to Liz Truss, which took place last Tuesday at the Scottish castle of Balmoral.

Surely that commitment has greatly tired an elderly person, who already had mobility problems and had changed his agenda several times to not get too tired, as advised by the court doctors already Wednesday afternoon with the postponement of the virtual meeting of the Privy Council. The risk factors are many and with a potentially very rapid course, given the fragility of a ninety-year-old. In addition to a natural consumption process, people are much more prone to heart and circulatory diseases, such as stroke or acute heart failure. On the other hand, the possibility that the sovereign’s health worsened following a fall is excluded by many.

“Her health was fragile, we knew that, but when I left her last Sunday she was very positive, in a great mood, she was really funny, she was the life and soul of things, and I find it very difficult to believe that in those few days things have changed so much ». These are the words entrusted to the British media by Reverend Iain Greenshields, 68, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, who remained at the side of the Queen at Balmoral last weekend, after giving a sermon at the parish church of Braemar and Crathie. See also Be careful because those who eat this raw vegetable could run health risks

“It was a fantastic visit. Her memory was absolutely extraordinary and she was really funny, ”she said,“ it was a big shock to me when I learned that she was seriously ill, because she was in great shape over the weekend. She talked to me in a very personal way about the time she spent there when she was a child, she talked about her about her horses of the past, their names, the names of people and places. It was truly remarkable. “

In a moving tribute, Greenshields – who also attended a dinner with the sovereign last Saturday – spoke of the Queen as a sovereign who has “demonstrated a life of selfless dedication, her love for family was reflected in her love for our nation and for the Commonwealth in general, ”he concluded.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh is preparing to receive the coffin of the sovereign who, after the family’s private condolences in Balmoral, from where she will most likely leave tomorrow morning (there is no official confirmation yet) will begin her journey among the subjects which will culminate in the funeral of State in London. The last state funeral held in the British capital dates back to 1965, for the death of Winston Churchill.

In these hours we arrive in a strangely chaotic Edinburgh, where some important arteries are already closed and the barriers that will mark the path of the coffin begin to appear: up to Holyrood first, the official residence in Scotland of the British sovereigns, then in procession towards St. Giles’ Cathedral, where the coffin will remain for 24 hours, until Tuesday morning, according to some press indications, when it should be transported to London. See also 23 million overweight Italians after Covid, a festival dedicated to the Mediterranean diet

The long farewell, however, starts from Scotland, where the queen spent her last hours, according to some not by chance but almost by choice: through Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, before reaching Edinburgh. Thousands of subjects are expected here for a last farewell and local authorities have already deployed additional forces. The hotels are full, the traffic in the city has already been changed and further closures are expected while on the Royal Mile the rubbish bins have been removed, an unmistakable detail of the activated safety device. Those arriving in the city at this time are advised not to move by car right away, while for residents the indication is to avoid unnecessary travel altogether.