Open relationship: for whom is it really something – and for whom is it not?

Stefanie Stahl is a bestselling author and psychotherapist, Lukas Klaschinski is a podcast star and psychologist – together they write a column every two weeks on topics related to love, family and partnership. This time it’s about the question of what open relationships are and for whom they are suitable.

By Stefanie Stahl and Lukas Klaschinski

Lukas Klaschinski: The topic of “open relationships” is on everyone’s lips, and in my circle of friends and acquaintances I’m seeing more and more people entering into open relationships or even marriages that actually work for years. Almost half of all men and women between the ages of 18 and 29 believe that there will be more open relationships in the future – compared to only a third of the adult population as a whole. But what is an open relationship anyway?

