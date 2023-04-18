‘Open Week’ is back for “Women’s Health Day” – Healthcare

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 18 APR – Once again this year, the Onda Foundation, on the occasion of the “National Women’s Health Day”, is promoting the Women’s Open Week, which includes the “Burlo in piazza” activities, promoted by the “Burlo Garofolo” Maternal and Infant Irccs and by the Burlo Garofolo Foundation. On 20, 21 and 22 April, in the space set up in Piazza della Borsa in Trieste, a series of meetings and conferences will be held, curated by hospital professionals and open to the public.



Among the topics that will be covered: fertility, sexually transmitted diseases, medically assisted procreation, hospital social service for women in situations of fragility, prenatal diagnosis, endometriosis, early diagnosis in gynecological oncology.



The appointment benefits from the patronage of the University of Trieste, the Municipality of Trieste and the Region. the dg



of the Irccs, Stefano Dorbolò, explains: “the Institute that meets the population in these days dedicated to women’s health is a great opportunity for us as well as for the citizens to listen to the needs of users, present our services and activities , clarify any doubts and offer the opportunity to deal with great professionals”.



