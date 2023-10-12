openEHR vs FHIR for data persistence

Why FHIR is not the best choice for storing clinical data.

In a previous post I illustrated why healthcare needs open data platforms and indicated how the best choice for the persistence of clinical data is openEHR rather than FHIR which is currently the most popular solution in Italy.

In this article I will explain the differences between these two standards which, I remember, were created for different purposes and which can coexist very well.

openEHR is based on a very abstract and simple reference model on which archetypes are built, a semantic data model that defines a clinical concept, for example blood pressure, body mass index and so on. Each archetype represents a maximum data set for a universal use case.

Archetype of blood pressure

Through the templates it is possible to create, by combining one or more archetypes, definitions of content, such as a “radiological report”, a hospital discharge letter, a patient summary. There are many knowledge bases that contain archetypes and templates that you can adopt as is, modify for your needs, or create new ones. To date, there are more than 880 active archetypes.

FHIR, on the other hand, is based on a large number of resources, each describing a clinical concept or action. Each resource has its own structure which is fixed and cannot be modified. It is possible to add information using extensions which, however, are not standard. The Observation resource is used to express a pressure measurement, a pain assessment, or a diagnosis which, however, can also be expressed with the Condition resource. The latter is an example of ambiguity on how to associate some concepts with resources (for example some CCEs express diagnoses with the Observation resource, others with Condition). To date there are around 150 resources published although only a part are “normative”, i.e. they can be considered definitive.

Resources of this type have a generic structure to express, also through the use of vocabularies or coding systems, concepts that can be very different from each other. FHIR does not natively support class inheritance or multi-type handling. It is not easy to codify concepts that are not natively structured.

FHIR does not have a template analogue; any rules and constraints on the use of data in specific use cases must be defined outside the standard. The structure of FHIR resources also creates backward compatibility problems as they vary.

openEHR has a real data query language, AQL, which is a mix of SQL and XQuery/XPath and which operates on archetypes and not on the physical data model with which they are stored. FHIR, on the other hand, has limited query capabilities.

There are also possible performance problems as the amount of data managed in FHIR repositories increases due to the very structure with which they are stored.

These that I have listed are just some of the aspects that should be considered in depth before making a choice on how to store clinical data.

