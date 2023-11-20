Home » Opening DATE Announced for Disney’s NEW Great Maple Restaurant!
Opening DATE Announced for Disney's NEW Great Maple Restaurant!

Opening DATE Announced for Disney’s NEW Great Maple Restaurant!

If you’re as obsessed with Disney food as we are, you’re in luck!

©Disney

There are so many new restaurants arriving at Disneyland Resort including the Palm Breeze Bar (which recently opened) as well as Din Tai Fung and Porto’s Bakery in Downtown Disney. Now, we’ve got news on a new Disney hotel restaurant — Great Maple!

Great Maple is a new restaurant coming to the Pixar Place Hotel (previously the Paradise Pier Hotel). It will officially open on November 15th, 2023!

Great Maple Restaurant

On November 15th, there will be walk-ins only at the restaurant. Reservations will become available starting on November 21st.

©Disney

We’ve already seen a sneak peek of the menu items including these delicious Maple Bacon Doughnuts. We can’t wait to try them and the rest of the menu!

©Disney

Stay tuned to AllEars for more updates on Disney restaurants.

This Small but Important Disneyland CHANGE Has Us a Little Emotional

Are you excited about the opening of Great Maple? Let us know in the comments!

