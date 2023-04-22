“Operation only chance to make him walk again”

How is the son of Paola Caruso ? Guest a “Very true” the showgirl tells the latest developments on the drama that hit her baby Michele last November while they were on vacation in Egypt: “I decided to have my son’s surgery in Italy, it’s the the only way to get him back to walking without a brace “, she says in tears: “I can’t condemn myself to thinking that he will stay like this forever, a hope has been kindled in the last few days”.

How long will it take to know if the 4-year-old boy’s surgery was successful? Paola Caruso recounts the doubts and anguish in the decision to have her son Michele operated on and reveals how the

course is expected to be long: “It will take at least a year of physiotherapy to understand if the operation was successful and he will be able to walk again without a brace”, says the showgirl who then confides that she has entrusted herself to prayer for the successful outcome of the medical intervention.