news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – To raise funds to support Operation Smile’s medical programs to assist and treat children born with facial deformities such as cleft lip and palate. This is the objective of ‘For Smiles’, the charity event promoted by the Operation Smile Italia Ets Foundation (a global non-profit organization specializing in surgery and the treatment of cleft lip and palate). The event is held on Thursday 9 March, at Palazzo Colonna in Rome.



The solidarity initiative is also aimed at celebrating Operation Smile’s 40th anniversary in the world and supporting the organization’s commitment for the next 10 years with the aim of guaranteeing access to free and safe medical treatment for 1 million patients with facial malformations in low- and middle-income countries. The TV presenter, Eleonora Daniele, will do the honors. The event will begin with the Wine Auction at 18.00 with a welcome drink introduced by Federica Tedeschi, general manager of the Foundation. The auction of fine wines will be held in the Salone Coffee House of Palazzo Colonna, will be auctioned by Luciano Carnaroli and will welcome wine-loving connoisseurs who want to win lots to support the Foundation’s medical programs. Among the cellars also a special wine from Tenuta Il Palagio autographed by Trudie Styler and Sting. Followed by Claudia Conte, presenter and cultural entrepreneur, together with the writer and wine expert Gelasio Gaetani and the executive vice president of the Gambero Rosso Foundation Paolo Cuccia will be the protagonists of a discussion on the theme “Smile&Wine: two faces of sustainability compared. Future of wine , sustainability and its role in today’s and tomorrow’s society”. Proceeds from the evening will be donated to Operation Smile medical programs for children’s smiles in Guatemala, India and Madagascar. Partner of the event is the Gambero Rosso Foundation. (HANDLE).

