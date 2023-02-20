Facial malformations: the Operation Smile treatment center opens in Milan, the only center in Europe.

Thanks to the memorandum of understanding between the Operation Smile Italia ETS Foundation and the ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo, the only Center that the non-profit organization has in Europe has just been inaugurated and which adds to the 35 treatment centers already present in 20 other countries around the world. The one in Milan, in addition to being a treatment center for facial malformations, also becomes a training center for doctors and volunteer operators of Operation Smile in low- and middle-income countries.

The Center is headed by Costanza Meazzini, Scientific Coordinator, Luca Autelitano, Clinical Coordinator and Angela Rezzonico, Speech Therapy Coordinator.

“Operation Smile chose Milan and the ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo for the high specialization in the treatment of facial malformations, but also for the high level of training of the medical staff and more than twenty years of experience as a Regional Reference Center for cleft lip and palate – he claims Federica TedeschiGeneral Manager of the Operation Smile Italia ETS Foundation – Our goal is to implement training programs in the surgical, speech therapy and orthodontic fields of professionals from low- and middle-income countries”.

The Operation Smile Care Center in Milan, in addition to providing multidisciplinary diagnostic and therapeutic assistance for facial malformations, will be the Operation Smile European Hub for the integration of professional training and scientific updating projects for doctors and volunteer health workers of the ‘Organisation, with particular attention to professionals in low- and middle-income countries, and scientific research pole in the field of new technologies, surgical protocols and therapeutic pathways in the field of cranio-maxillo-facial malformations.

“The collaboration with the Operation Smile Italia ETS Foundation and the Regional Center for Cleft Labial and Palate of the ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo begins today. The high professionalism of our specialists and the multidisciplinarity of the Center have allowed us to export our expertise beyond European borders ” declares the Director General of the ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo, Matteo Stocco.