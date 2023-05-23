Ophthalmologist in Mainz: Important diagnostics before the IVOM

Fluorescein angiography is required before IVOM in macular degeneration

MAINZ. IVOM (intravitreal surgical drug application) is considered the most important treatment option for wet age-related macular degeneration. Drugs are injected directly into the eyeball. They cannot cure the disease, but they can prevent or slow it from progressing. dr medical Thomas Kauffmann, ophthalmologist in Mainz, and his practice colleagues Dr. medical Jutta Kauffman and Dr. medical Stefan Breitkopf have many years of experience in treatment using IVOM. “Before the therapy, various examinations are necessary in order to secure the diagnosis and to be able to plan the treatment steps sensibly,” explains Dr. medical Thomas Kauffman. In addition to age-related macular degeneration, various other eye diseases can also be treated with intravitreal medication.

Ophthalmologists Mainz on the indication for IVOM

In addition to anamnesis, an eye test and an examination with a slit lamp, optical coherence tomography (OCT) is necessary to diagnose macular degeneration. The individual layers of the retina can be measured with a special laser. Fluid accumulations in the retina, which are typical of wet age-related macular degeneration, are also detected in this way. In addition to the diagnosis, the OCT is initially required in order to enable an assessment of the course of the therapy later and to recognize whether a renewed administration of medication may be necessary. The examination is painless, non-invasive and harmless to the eyes.

Mainz: professional association of ophthalmologists points out the need for fluorescein angiography before IVOM

Fluorescein angiography is also an indispensable procedure for early detection of the disease and optimal therapy planning. A special, non-toxic dye is administered through a vein in the patient’s arm. The dye reaches the fundus of the eye via the vascular system. With a special camera or a laser scanner, the vascular course of the retina can be made visible and vascular changes can be precisely assessed and documented. The indication for IVOM was also linked to the results of fluorescein angiography in the approval studies, so that OCT alone is not sufficient for treatment.

Your ophthalmologist in Mainz / Wiesbaden with a wide range of services: Dr. Jutta Kauffmann, Dr. Thomas Kauffman and Dr. Stephen Breitkopf. Do you have questions about diagnostics, treatment or surgery for eye diseases such as cataracts or glaucoma? We also specialize in multifocal lenses, retinal detachment, strabismus (strabismus) and botox treatments.

Contact

Ophthalmologists Mainz

dr medical Thomas Kauffman

Göttelmannstr. 13a

55130 Mainz

06131 5 78 400