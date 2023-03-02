The sign outside Paolo Borri’s eye surgery, on the Via Emilia in San Lazzaro

Bologna, 2 March 2023 – “We do not know Really what to saywe arrived from America as soon as they informed us”. These are the words of Frank Savoretti, brother-in-law of Paul Borrithe 66-year-old found dead with a gunshot to the face on Monday afternoon in via del Seminario in San Lazzaro. It is right there, in the garden of the house where the body was found, that the ophthalmologist’s brother-in-law speaks to us: “My wife and I, Paolo’s sister, live in Rhode Island, but we have always had daily contact with him on FaceTime . This terrible news caught us completely unprepared and we don’t know what to think, as we also told the carabinieri – continues Savoretti -. Paolo was an established professional, a lover of his work and with many projects. We have never noticed suicidal intent in him ” .

He cloaks himselftherefore, the death of the ophthalmologist is even more mysterious. “Paolo had lost his mother a few months ago. She lived here with him, but in another apartment, and he had always taken care of her closely. He also looked after her on behalf of my wife, who being thousands of kilometers away he couldn’t always do it personally – concludes Savoretti – For some time, with the worsening of my mother-in-law’s condition, it was decided to hire a carer and Paolo had told us that he intended to keep her with him even after his mother’s death, to get help with the household chores. It is strange that a person who had just decided to keep a maid and had so many plans decided, out of nowhere, to call it quits. We don’t feel like saying more than this at the moment, certain that the investigations will clarity and will give us all the answers in any case”.

the atmosphere it was gloomy, yesterday, even around the central building in via Emilia, also in San Lazzaro, where for many years, on the first floor, Borri had his eye surgery. In fact, the doctor, originally from Arezzo, had come to Bologna to study, first at the Minghetti high school and then at the university, and he had never moved from here. “We apologize for the inevitable inconvenience, but Dr. Borri’s appointments are cancelled.” This is the handwritten sign hung outside the door of the building on the plate of the sixty-six-year-old’s medical office, perhaps by one of his secretary. And the news of Borri’s disappearance was also greeted with amazement by the condominium administrator of the studio complex: “We had the condominium meeting just yesterday evening (Tuesday, ed ). He didn’t show up, now I understand why. But I never would have imagined such news“. This testifies to the absolute improvisation of a gesture which, even if it were suicide, left those who knew him dismayed.