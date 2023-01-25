25 GEN – “The resolution of the Ausl Romagna on the activation of a nursing clinic in the Emergency Departments of the Rimini and Ceccarini Nursing Hospitals in Riccione is totally in line with what already happens in all countries with an advanced health system, which contemplate an intervention model calibrated on the intensity of care and personalized care settings. We are amazed by the alarm raised in the press by the doctors of the Cimo Fesmed Emilia-Romagna Federation, which risks causing concern among citizens”. To say it, in a joint note, are the OPI Emilia Romagna.

“No patient will be, by virtue of the resolution, ‘deprived of medical assistance’ – the orders of nurses clarify -: on the contrary, the taking charge of those who go to the emergency room will be optimized and improved, where all the triage activity is already totally managed by nurses. At the same time, it is deemed necessary to invest in the continuity of care and in the services to be strengthened at a local level, to reduce improper access to the Emergency Department and, consequently, to offer adequate responses quickly to anyone who turns to the regional health system, in situations of emergency or not”, conclude the Opi of Emilia Romagna.

