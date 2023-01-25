Home Health Opi Emilia Romagna: “No patient will be ‘deprived of medical assistance’, avoid alarms”
Health

Opi Emilia Romagna: “No patient will be ‘deprived of medical assistance’, avoid alarms”

by admin
Opi Emilia Romagna: “No patient will be ‘deprived of medical assistance’, avoid alarms”

25 GEN – “The resolution of the Ausl Romagna on the activation of a nursing clinic in the Emergency Departments of the Rimini and Ceccarini Nursing Hospitals in Riccione is totally in line with what already happens in all countries with an advanced health system, which contemplate an intervention model calibrated on the intensity of care and personalized care settings. We are amazed by the alarm raised in the press by the doctors of the Cimo Fesmed Emilia-Romagna Federation, which risks causing concern among citizens”. To say it, in a joint note, are the OPI Emilia Romagna.

“No patient will be, by virtue of the resolution, ‘deprived of medical assistance’ – the orders of nurses clarify -: on the contrary, the taking charge of those who go to the emergency room will be optimized and improved, where all the triage activity is already totally managed by nurses. At the same time, it is deemed necessary to invest in the continuity of care and in the services to be strengthened at a local level, to reduce improper access to the Emergency Department and, consequently, to offer adequate responses quickly to anyone who turns to the regional health system, in situations of emergency or not”, conclude the Opi of Emilia Romagna.

January 25, 2023
© breaking latest news

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Via Vittorio Carpaccio, 18
00147 Roma (RM)

Site Manager

Cesare Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

See also  Second dose with AstraZeneca for those who want it: Draghi's green light

president
Ernesto Rodriguez

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

this is what happens to your body

From work to mortgages: here is the right...

Piedmont says goodbye to the prescription, the drug...

Vaccines. Keep polio free and eliminate measles and...

Hope for pancreatic cancer: how the new cure...

Test Medicine, lack of doctors and nurses: over...

Airc, the oranges of health are back in...

Did you know that without this dose of...

Pharmacies in Piedmont, medicines that can be purchased...

Healthcare table of the Third Pole: «Doctors and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy