OPPI 2mg/ml from InfectoPharm – the acid stopper for children

Liquid proton pump inhibitor OPPI 2mg/ml offers new treatment options

Heppenheim, November 1, 2023 – InfectoPharm is pleased to announce the launch of OPPI 2mg/ml Suspension, a liquid proton pump inhibitor specifically developed for pediatric patients with PEG/NG tubes and infants suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GÖRK). Suffer. The availability of a liquid form of omeprazole finally addresses a long-standing unmet medical need and provides an improved solution for these specific patient populations. OPPI 2mg/ml is the only proton pump inhibitor approved for infants 1 month of age and older that allows dose titration below 10 mg.

“Unmet medical need” is solved

To date, there has been an unmet medical need for pediatric patients requiring treatment with proton pump inhibitors for erosive reflux esophagitis or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GÖRK). OPPI 2mg/ml, an omeprazole suspension, is now available for first-line therapy in infants and children.1

OPPI 2mg/ml is the only PPI formulation approved for infants 1 month of age and older and the only liquid PPI with mg/kg dosage that allows dose titration below 10 mg.2 Additionally, OPPI 2mg/ml is for use is approved with PEG and NG tubes and can even be used in narrow-meshed NG tubes with a flushing volume of only 2 ml. The ingredients have been carefully selected and do not contain ethanol, sugar or propylene glycol. The constitution of the ready-to-use suspension is simple; the dose titration is carried out using the dosing syringe included with the product, which has 0.1 ml intermediate markings. OPPI tastes delicious like vanilla and mint and the powder has a shelf life of 2 years.

“We are pleased to be able to offer OPPI 2mg/ml, the only liquid proton pump inhibitor as a finished drug,” says Philipp Zöller, Managing Director of InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH. “This underlines our claim to support doctors with innovative and evidence-based preparations in the treatment of their young patients.”

Sources

1 Madisch, A. et al: S2k guidelines Gastroesophageal reflux disease and eosinophilic esophagitis of the German Society for Gastroenterology, Digestive and Metabolic Diseases (DGVS) March 2023, awmf registry number: 021-013

2 Product information OPPI 2mg/ml powder for oral suspension

Weblink

About InfectoPharm

InfectoPharm Arzneimittel und Consilium GmbH specializes in the new and further development of medicines for children. For more than 30 years, the family-run German company has distinguished itself as a courageous pioneer in the industry. The portfolio currently includes around 130 products with numerous innovations for the areas of pediatrics, infectiology, pulmonology, dermatology and allergology, which are increasingly attracting international attention. The consilium service is available to specialist circles free of charge as a product-neutral advice and knowledge transfer service.

The InfectoPharm Group includes branches in Austria and Italy as well as the two German subsidiaries Pädia GmbH and Beyvers GmbH. With more than 350 employees, the group achieves annual sales of around 250 million euros (2022), with an average growth of 15 percent. InfectoPharm regularly receives awards from the medical profession, such as the “Golden Tablet” or currently as “Crisis-Proof Employer 2022” and “Crisis-Proof Company 2023” from Creditreform.

www.infectopharm.com

Company contact

InfectoPharm Arzneimittel and Consilium GmbH

Dr. Brigitta Sam

Von Humboldt Street 1

64646 Heppenheim

06252 95-7000

06252 95-7192

Press contact

rfw. communication

Ina Biehl-v.Richthofen

Poststrasse 9

64293 Darmstadt

06151 3990-0

Share this: Facebook

X

