Listen to the audio version of the article

Oppo relaunches the game on medium-high-end smartphones and aims with the new Reno8 family (two Pro models and the basic one) now also launched in Europe to offer top-of-the-range device performance to obviously challenge Samsung and, in part, even Apple. But not only that, Oppo has also launched a new tablet baptized, with little imagination Pad Air. You could have done better not to always give the impression of chasing Apple, but the new Android tablet is a good product.

How are the new smartphones?

But let’s start with the new Reno 8, heirs of the 6 range, these are Reno8 Pro and the Reno8 5G. In disclosing the technical specifications, the Chinese manufacturer emphasizes the photographic sector of the two models. The first big news concerns the introduction of the MariSilicon X NPU, the first developed by Oppo itself and destined to increase the image processing power by allowing the user to shoot videos with quality seen before in other smartphones of the brand. NPU, the two Sony sensors installed, the IMX709 for the front camera and the IMX766 for the rear camera, increase the performance of the camera.The IMX709 sensor has been completely redesigned and developed together by Oppo and Sony. New is the all-new RGBW pixel matrix that contains additional white pixels not found in traditional RGGB sensors. All this benefits the photos that are taken, which in practice can be brighter, since Oppo claims that the sensor can obtain 60% more light, compared to those mounted on other devices. The IMX766, already used by Oppo in other models, features a 1 / 1.56-inch sensor with integrated DOL-HDR technology and omnidirectional All Pixel PDAF.

How does MariSilcon work?

The new NPU MariSilicon X is entrusted with the task of executing optimized algorithms for night portraits on a single image. The NPU in question takes a few seconds to deploy, in addition to a considerable (on paper) computing power, also a low energy consumption.Going more specifically, MariSilicon X is built with a 6 nm production process and features a DSA architecture. At the computational level it is able to provide up to 18 trillion operations per second (18 TOPS) which according to Oppo makes it even more powerful than some leading SoCs in the sector. In terms of energy efficiency, MariSilicon X offers a value of 11.6 TOPS per watt, which translated means high performance with low power consumption even when capturing night videos in 4K.MariSilicon X is also capable of processing images in the domain Bayer RAW, which, compared to the YUV domain, used for traditional video processing, contains richer information to work with for image processing algorithms. According to Oppo, this allows the two new Reno8s of Reno8 Pro to record night videos in 4K Ultra and 4K Ultra HDR modes without any problem.Another novelty put forward by Oppo for the two new Reno8s is the significantly increased sensitivity to light of the sensors. of the dual camera. Added to this is the possibility of using the “famous” Turbo RAW algorithm, which is able to reduce the noise of all three R / G / B channels using an AI neural network. The result of these two innovations can be seen when you press the shutter: the photos appear more quickly without the normal waiting times that are the norm with other smartphones. Exclusive 32MP IMX709 RGBW sensor and a brand new 5-element wide angle lens with autofocus. And there is also the integrated 2X function.A design level Reno8 Pro 5G is a very thin smartphone, with its thickness of only 7.34 mm. Slightly thicker the Reno8 5G with 7.67. The weight of the first is 183 grams while it drops to 179 g for the second. They are united by the presence of an Amoled display, while as regards the processing power there is a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC for the Reno8 5G Pro and MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC for the Reno8 5G. The Pro model also counts on 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory and 256 GB of storage provided by a UFS 3.1 memory. The Reno8 family is offered with free gifts for those who buy the two models by 30 September 2022. Priced at 800 euros with Reno 8 Pro (available in the Glazed Green and Glazed Black color variants) the True Wireless Oppo Enco X2, Oppo Watch Free earphones, a cover (which does not hurt) are given away. And in the package there is correctly a powerful battery charger. Reno8 5G (available in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black colors) costs 600 euros with free Enco Free 2 earphones, a Cover.

How is the Pad AIr tablet made

In addition to the two new smartphones, Oppo, as mentioned above, has unveiled the 10.36-inch Pad Air tablet. It comes with a two-tone design where the upper part of the back panel made with 3D texture stands out. It also features grooves to improve grip while avoiding leaving fingerprints. The lower part has been sandblasted to give the tablet a shiny but non-slippery surface.Once in your hands you have a tablet weighing 440 grams that allows use that varies from 12 consecutive hours for video playback, 15 hours in the case of videoconferencing and 16 if used as an e-book reader. This is thanks to the presence of a 7,100 mAh battery. The computing power is entrusted to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC while the audio sector can count on four speakers compatible with the Dolby Atmos system. performed with the tablet. For example, a full fencing window can be reduced by pinching it with four fingers. There are also two multi-display functions, which allow you to drag files from an Oppo smartphone to the tablet and to copy and paste text always between the two devices. Oppo Pad Air is available on the manufacturer’s store at a recommended retail price of 350 euros for the 4GB + 128GB model and drops to 300 € for the 4GB + 64GB model, always with free bluetooth headsets and smartband.

Finally, the new Band 2 smartband.

It comes with a large display and some new features. Among these stands out “OSleep” which provides a more complete and accurate monitoring of training and health data. For sports enthusiasts, the new “tennis” mode should be emphasized. The latter is capable of recognizing different racquet hits and records five types of data: hits, racquet swings, duration of activity, heart rate and calories burned. There is no shortage of heart rate monitoring, real-time stress alert, sleep report. And to stay hydrated, you can set a reminder to drink water when your body requires it. Available in two colors, it recharges in an hour to have 14 days of autonomy, but in 5 minutes of charging is enough to have it active for a whole day. The price is being defined.