OPPO Health Lab, the health laboratory of the Chinese company, presents the OHealth H1 at the OPPO Inno Day event, a device dedicated to well-being that allows the monitoring of six essential functions of human vital parameters, including lung auscultation and the echocardiogram. And the resemblance to Doctor McCoy’s instrument from Star Trek immediately catches the eye. Let’s find out all the details.

It really looks like the working tool of the Doctor McCoy from Star Trek: and perhaps it was precisely that instrument from the legendary science fiction saga that inspired the engineers and developers of theOPPO Health Labthe laboratory dedicated to health of the Chinese company OPPOfor the design and construction of the new device OHealth H1.

The OHealth H1 is the brand’s first device totally dedicated to health salute ed al Welfare. Featherweight by 95 gramshas been equipped with a monochrome display that offers data related to six types of vital signs, i.e. pulmonary and cardiac auscultation; body temperature; the quality of night rest; heart rate; and the blood oxygen level.

In terms of design, in addition to recalling Dr. McCoy’s tool, is very similar to a computer mouse, oval in shape and with a curved, soft and smooth white surface. Inside it, OPPO Health Lab has whipped up piezoelectric ceramic sensors, electrodes and a sensor infrared which, according to the company, can provide such precise data that it can be used as medical references.

How OPPO’s OHealth H1 is used based on the type of vital sign

The company has stated that, in just 30 seconds, the device is able to perform a electrocardiogramthrough the use of the PPG technique, i.e. the photoplethysmographic, which also returns heart rate data. If, on the other hand, you intend to monitor body temperature, just place the device at a distance of 3 cm from the front of the patient and the infrared sensor will give us back the data.

To detect the oxygen level, on the other hand, it will be sufficient to lean a finger on the underside sensor of the device, while the blood pressure measurement will require a additional bandwhich in all likelihood will be sold separately, combined with the OHealth H1.

The data detected by the device will be stored on the new platform OPPO Health Cloud and may be shared with the treating doctors, at the discretion of the users. For the moment, the have not yet been made official prezzo and the date of launch of the OHealth H1, but it is expected that the company will be able to announce them already in the coming weeks.