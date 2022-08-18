ColorOS 13

With the official launch of Android 13, Oppo also announced the new ColorOS 13 international version system today. In the new version of the software, the factory switched to the so-called “aquatic” design language in terms of vision and UI. According to Chen Xi, the design director, this solution can “inject the tension of life into ColorOS 13 with natural water.” The comprehensive upgrade of the visual language makes the design full of vitality and vitality.”

At the same time, Oppo also introduced new fonts in ColorOS 13 and added card elements. What’s more interesting is the new “Homeland” option in the AoD display. After enabling it, you can see polar bears, penguins and other animals in the AoD, and their behavior will change with the temperature of the day. Oppo hopes to use this feature to arouse users’ attention to climate change. In addition, in order to enrich the use of AoD, Oppo has also cooperated with Bitmoji and Spotify. You can choose to let AoD display the music playback interface or avatar animation, and AoD can also update the delivery status in real time after ordering takeout.

In order to meet the skyrocketing demand for video conferencing due to the epidemic, Oppo has also prepared a “conference assistant” function for online meetings in the new system. It can automatically allocate network resources to ensure a stable connection when you are video-chat, it can also shrink notifications to reduce distractions, and can run notes in a small window for users to jot down meeting points. Finally, ColorOS 13 also strengthens the interaction between multiple devices, and the experience of transferring files and sharing screens between mobile phones and tablets, and computers has been enhanced.

As for the launch schedule of the new system, Find X5 and X5 Pro users will be able to experience the ColorOS 13 beta in August. Find X3 Pro and Reno8 Pro 5G will be added in September, and versions suitable for Reno8 5G, Reno 7 series, Reno6 5G and other devices will also be launched in October. More models with lower positioning and older styles will receive updates one after another. Friends who have Oppo products in their hands can pay attention to them next.