OPPO Reno8 Pro / 8 tastes new machine actual measurement, enhances photo and video effects, and upgrades performance

The OPPO Reno series, which is very popular among consumers, has recently ushered in the eighth generation of new phones. OPPO, which has accumulated years of R&D strength, has launched two new phones, the OPPO Reno8 Pro and Reno8, in one breath. The streamlined design makes the overall look more recognizable. The Reno8 Pro is also equipped with the self-developed MariSilicon X image NPU chip, which improves the quality of photos and videos. Next, let us go through a series of actual measurements and shooting. Share with you two new phones, OPPO Reno8 Pro and OPPO Reno8!

The strongest new Reno series in history: OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

The OPPO Reno series has always been a model that many friends like very much. From the first generation to the present, each model has presented the most iconic texture design of the contemporary era. Of course, the Reno8 Pro is no exception. In order to emphasize the powerful shooting performance of the OPPO Reno8 Pro , This time, the presence of the main lens is especially enlarged on the fuselage. The design of two large rings is highly recognizable in a sea of ​​mobile phones.

The body adopts an integrated streamlined design, which is derived from the concept of the Find series. The Reno8 Pro body has no gaps. It not only looks good in texture, but also feels good in the hand. The thickness of the phone is only 7.34mm ultra-thin, and the back cover is made of Corning. The fifth-generation gorilla glass, in addition to scratch resistance, also exudes luster, which is very boutique.

Ultra-narrow bezel screen design

What I especially like is the screen design of the Reno8 Pro this time. The lower frame of the previous generation is only 2.8mm, which can be called an ultra-narrow frame. This generation is even narrower, only 2.37mm, which makes the visual effect of the screen very impressive. , and the four-sided border is almost equal to the width, and the sense of unity is full.

The screen itself uses a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen that supports a 120Hz screen update rate. If you want longer battery life, you can also choose a 60Hz screen update rate from the settings to save power consumption.

Such a large screen is super enjoyable for chasing dramas and playing games, and the visual effect is really good, whether it is the contrast of the picture and the sense of color layering are excellent. You can also adjust the screen color display mode in the settings. If you choose Vivid, the screen color will be more vivid, and naturally you can get softer colors.

Ultra-high quality enhancements are available in the settings to make low-quality content look sharper.

The AI ​​video color enhancement function can make the video color look more vivid and three-dimensional.

The screen update rate can be selected up to 120Hz, and there will be no afterimage on the screen when sliding, making it smoother.

More body details

The frame of the fuselage adopts a flat design, and the volume keys are also of the same design style. The texture looks very good, and the feedback of pressing is also very good.

There are speakers, microphone holes, and Type-C ports on the bottom.

The front lens is designed with a digging hole, and a 32-megapixel selfie lens is placed.

A complete set of accessories is included with the package, including 80W SUPERVOOC super flash charger, Type-C charging cable, transparent protective case, card ejector and other accessories, and a protective sticker has been pasted on the screen.

He smiled happily and gave him a close-up of the card ejection needle. OPPO has designed the card ejection needle very well.

MariSilicon X self-developed NPU imaging chip

To say that the most sincere design of this generation of Reno8 Pro is to be in line with the flagship Find series, equipped with OPPO’s self-developed MariSilicon X image NPU chip. With the help of an independent image chip, the image processing speed is generally faster than that without an independent image chip. Mobile phones with imaging chips have increased by 20 times, and have a computing power of up to 18 trillion times per second. For today’s computational photography, the MariSilicon X self-developed imaging NPU chip can greatly improve the quality of shooting.

The main lens of Reno8 Pro is a three-lens configuration, which is a 50-megapixel f/1.8 large-aperture main lens (Sony IMX766 sensor), an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens , which means that you can shoot creative images through different focal length changes.

OPPO has fully adjusted the Sony IMX766 1/1.56-inch photosensitive element, the photosensitive area is increased, and the amount of light input is also increased. Daytime shooting is not overexposed, and nighttime shooting can get a clean night color.

For example, many people often encounter that when shooting against the light, the bright parts may be too bright and overexposed, resulting in loss of details. This is especially common in summer. When shooting through Reno8 Pro, the algorithm will pay special attention to this. In this case, the finished product is not exposed, and the bright parts retain the details they should have.

In addition, when using mobile phone photography, the most common situation is when taking pictures in a dark place, because the ambient light is too dark, the picture is not clear, and sometimes if you want to increase the brightness of the picture, a bunch of noise will be generated. It doesn’t look good to shoot, but there is no such problem when shooting with Reno8 Pro. First, a few sets of night scene demonstration photos are provided for readers’ reference:

It can be seen that the performance of the night scene is very good, the picture looks clean and clear, the picture has no obvious noise, and the details in the dark place are preserved, and although the night scene picture will be brightened, it will not be distorted like the daytime, the overall white. The balance performance is also quite accurate, retaining the atmosphere of the scene, and thanks to the large photosensitive element and large aperture, the Reno8 Pro has a faster night shooting speed, which can shorten the time for stacking multiple photos and complete the shooting quickly.

Although it is not equipped with a telephoto lens, the Reno8 Pro can use the double digital zoom function to shoot, and the finished product is also very good, with clear picture quality and a lot of details.

The 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens is very suitable for creating picture tension, or for preserving the mountains and scenery in front of you, or for use in vast buildings. The ultra-wide-angle distortion correction of Reno8 Pro is very good. Switch to ultra-wide-angle photography When the screen is deformed slightly, the image quality of the corners is also very good, and there is no obvious sense of correction.

The macro lens is suitable for shooting small things, such as ecologically recording small details such as leaf veins, petals, stamens, etc., which are very practical. When shooting, the mobile phone can intuitively get close to the subject and present the details naturally.

In addition, Reno8 Pro also provides a 960fps super slow-motion recording function, which allows you to be creative and record super slow-motion images like a movie. After switching to slow-motion recording, you can choose the slowest 720p/960fps slow-motion or 1080p/480fps, 720p/240fps, 1080p/120fps and other slow-motion options. The higher the fps, the slower the action can be. Feeling frozen in an instant.

Considering that more and more people will use dynamic images to record their lives, OPPO Reno8 Pro is also equipped with AI video enhancement function, just like the image enhancement function of still photos, after AI adjustment, the color of the video can be more vivid and the picture is more beautiful. will become brighter.

Portrait shooting has always been OPPO’s strength, and the OPPO Reno8 Pro is of course no exception. The front lens is equipped with a 32-megapixel lens, coupled with OPPO’s powerful portrait algorithm, whether it is a selfie or a person. Capture natural beauty effects.

When shooting, you can choose the degree of microdermabrasion and beauty. If you choose a beauty level of about 10 to 30, you can shoot a natural good look.

If you want to create a bokeh effect like a single-lens lens when taking a selfie, you can also manually adjust the aperture simulation to create a photo with a blurred background and a prominent portrait.

In addition, you can also apply the light spot portrait function to make the background bokeh appear like a single-lens lens, and the effect is very good.

Not only still photos, of course, you can also use the powerful beauty function of Reno8 Pro to record videos. You can choose the multi-view recording function to make the scene captured by the front and rear cameras appear on the screen, or apply interesting video functions such as portrait color extraction. Only the main character has color, and the background becomes black and white with special effects.

5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor

OPPO Reno8 Pro uses 5nm process MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor, the performance is 12% higher than the previous generation, which can provide a smooth operation experience without lag, with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM performance is not bad of. The temperature control of the fuselage is very good. Although the temperature will increase slightly, it is very slight, and it will not be hot to the hand. In fact, it can maintain smooth operation when used for a long time. It will not cause poor touch response due to high temperature. Time games don’t drop frames either.

In addition, Reno8 Pro has built-in memory expansion function. In addition to the original built-in 12GB memory, if the built-in storage space is sufficient, the storage space can be expanded to the execution memory, and three options of 3GB, 5GB and 7GB are provided. Remember to reboot after the expansion is complete to take effect.

Another point worth mentioning in terms of hardware equipment is that the Reno8 Pro is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC super flash charge, which can provide 67W fast charge under the voltage environment of 110V in Taiwan. We measured that it takes about 12 minutes to charge It can be charged from 1% to 50%, and it can be charged to 100% in about half an hour, and the charging speed is fast.

Balanced beauty model new selection: OPPO Reno 8

In addition to the Reno8 Pro, OPPO also launched the Reno8 to provide consumers with more choices. The exterior design of the OPPO Reno8 is similar to the Reno8 Pro. It is also an all-in-one design without seams. The slim body feels very comfortable to hold. it is good.

The top is the OPPO Reno8 Pro, and the bottom is the OPPO Reno8.

Different from the glass back cover of the Reno8 Pro, the Reno8 continues the OPPO Glow crystal diamond craftsmanship. The morning light will reflect the ever-changing and detailed colors depending on the angle of the mobile phone, which is very textured, while the shimmering black will reveal a starry sky. The little starlight creates a sense of low-key luxury; OPPO Glow crystal diamond craftsmanship also has a great advantage that it is not easy to get fingerprints, and it is easy to keep the phone clean, and it is also scratch-resistant and wear-resistant, but OPPO still intimately attaches it in the package. With a transparent protective case, you can have complete protection as soon as you open the box.

The screen size of Reno8 is relatively small. It uses a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen that provides a screen refresh rate of up to 90Hz. The screen has passed the SGS eye protection screen certification, which can reduce eye fatigue caused by long-term viewing of mobile phones.

OPPO Reno8 Pro on the left and OPPO Reno8 on the right.

On par with Reno8 Pro camera configuration

The camera configuration of the Reno8 is the same as that of the Reno8 Pro. It also has a 50-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It also has AI-assisted photo quality, making the photo results more pleasing. . The AI ​​scene enhancement, ultra-high image quality, and rich video recording functions of the Reno8 Pro are also available on the Reno8.

Provide several real photos of Reno8 for readers to refer to the shooting performance of Reno8:

Dimensity 1300 upgrade hardware performance

OPPO Reno8 uses a 6nm process MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor with a maximum clock frequency of 3.0GHz, with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, and also provides memory expansion function, which can allocate unused storage space to provide better performance. Users can manually choose to expand the memory by 2GB, 3GB or 5GB from the settings.

In order to provide stable performance output, Reno8 is equipped with a super-sensing VC cooling system, which increases the heat dissipation area by 16.8% compared with the previous generation. With superconducting graphite heat dissipation, the overall heat dissipation effect is 1.5 times that of the previous generation, even if you play games for a long time. Can maintain a smooth operating experience. The battery is also equipped with a large 4,500mAh battery like the Reno8 Pro, with 80W SUPERVOOC super flash charge, 66W fast charge can be used in Taiwan’s 110V environment, and the phone can be charged from 0% to 100% in about half an hour.

postscript

At the end of the test, after a long time of use, I really like the operating experience brought by OPPO Reno8 Pro. With the blessing of the Dimensity 8100-MAX processor, even heavy mobile phone users can get smooth operation. Experience, the ultra-large narrow-frame screen is more refreshing whether you are watching dramas, watching videos, or playing games. In addition, the built-in ColorOS operation logic is very user-friendly, and it feels very good to use.

The iconic three-lens is a major feature of the Reno8 Pro. The 50-megapixel main lens is very pleasing to take pictures. If you want richer and brighter colors, you only need to click the AI ​​option to get it, and you can basically finish shooting. , it does not require post-production adjustment to get a good-looking photo. The newly added super slow-motion recording and AI recording functions also make more changes in normal recording.

If you have a relatively limited budget or prefer small-sized mobile phones, OPPO has also prepared the Reno8 for users to choose from. The camera also uses a 50-megapixel triple-lens combination, as well as a 4,500mAh large battery and 80W SUPERVOOC super flash charging function. , The main difference from Reno8 Pro is that the processor is switched to Dimensity 1300, and the screen is adjusted to 6.4 inches, which makes it more comfortable to hold.