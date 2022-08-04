Compared with OPPO’s Find X series flagship phones, the Reno series has continued to bring more innovative designs, maintain a lightweight body feel, and good image capture capabilities over the years. Recently, the OPPO Reno8 series has just been launched in Taiwan. The high-end Reno8 Pro is equipped with the MariSilicon X self-developed imaging NPU chip for the first time. Continue reading this article to unpack and evaluate to learn more!





OPPO Reno8 series unpacking and evaluation | Equipped with MariSilicon X self-developed image NPU chip, integrated molding streamline design

Since the launch of the OPPO Reno series, “Portrait Expert” has always been one of the core features of the Reno series. However, in addition to portrait photography, the Reno series has continued to improve in general photography and video recording over the years. The recently released OPPO Reno8 series welcomes the Reno8 5G and Reno8 Pro 5G, of which Reno8 Pro 5G is equipped with MariSilicon X self-developed imaging NPU chip, and its strength in night scene shooting should not be underestimated.



Appearance & Unboxing

Without further ado, let’s quickly enter the unboxing of OPPO Reno8 5G and Reno8 Pro 5G!



OPPO Reno8 5G

In addition to the Reno8 5G phone body, other accessories include USB Type-C cable, charger, SIM card pin, protective case, quick guide, important information guide (warranty card).



The OPPO Reno8 5G screen uses a 6.4-inch 2400 × 1080 (FHD+) resolution AMOLED screen with a 90.4% screen-to-body ratio, supports up to 90Hz screen refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 16.7 million color display, 95% DCI-P3 widescreen Color gamut (vivid mode), the screen surface is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The front camera of the Reno8 5G is designed in the upper left corner of the screen in the form of a punch hole.



For the appearance of the fuselage, the OPPO Reno8 5G adopts an integrated streamline design, with a right-angle middle frame design and trendy color matching, making the Reno8 series more recognizable. This time, the OPPO Reno8 series main camera inherits the crater design of the OPPO Find X5 Pro flagship. The connection between the lens group and the body is slightly curved, bringing a smoother and more comfortable feel.

In addition, the surface of the OPPO Reno8 5G body adopts the OPPO Glow crystal drilling process, which not only allows the body to change multi-color luster with the change of light and shadow, but also improves the characteristics of scratch resistance, wear resistance and fingerprint resistance.



In terms of imaging system, OPPO Reno8 is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple-lens rear main camera, using a combination of a 50-megapixel main lens (Sony IMX766 sensor), an 8-megapixel 112° wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens ; the front camera is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie lens (Sony IMX709 sensor).



Extremely thin and light, it has always been one of the features of the OPPO Reno series that has always been loved by users. The OPPO Reno8 5G has a body thickness of only 7.67mm and a weight of only 179g, making it easy to hold with one hand. OPPO Reno8 5G has the volume button and power button on both sides of the fuselage.







At the bottom of the fuselage, you can see the SIM card slot, microphone, USB-C port and speaker of the OPPO Reno8 5G.



OPPO Reno8 Pro

Then I saw the higher-end OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G. The contents and accessories are the same as those of the Reno8 5G, including the Reno8 Pro 5G mobile phone, USB Type-C transmission cable, charger, SIM card pin, protective case, quick guide, and important information guide ( Warranty Card).



OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G uses a 6.7-inch 2400 × 1080 (FHD+) resolution AMOLED screen with 93.4% screen ratio, supports up to 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colors, 100% DCI-P3 wide color Domain, the screen surface is also covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5th generation protection.



The front camera of the Reno8 Pro 5G adopts a central punch-hole design, and the screen frame is also narrower than that of the Reno8 5G. It supports a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which makes watching videos and browsing the community smoother.



In terms of the fuselage, the OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G also adopts a seamless one-piece molding streamline design, but the surface of the fuselage is formed by 8 nanometer-level polishing processes and 800°C high temperature and high pressure molding, showing a ceramic luster and a smoother feel .



The OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G has the same camera lens specifications as the Reno8 5G. It is also equipped with a 50-megapixel triple-lens rear main camera, a 50-megapixel main lens (Sony IMX766 sensor), an 8-megapixel 112° wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel camera. The combination of a 4cm macro lens and the front camera is also equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie lens (Sony IMX709 sensor).

However, OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G is equipped with MariSilicon X self-developed image NPU chip, which increases the computing power by 20 times and the resolution is 4 times that of ordinary night scene video. At the same time, it is optimized with an exclusive algorithm, so that it can be effective when shooting in dark scenes with insufficient light such as night. Reduce picture noise, improve dynamic range, and get clearer night scene shooting performance. In the face of scenes that are prone to overexposure such as backlight, it can also effectively suppress excessive glare and ensure that details in dark places remain clear.



The Reno8 Pro 5G has a thickness of only 7.34mm and a weight of only 183g. The volume buttons and power buttons are also designed on both sides of the fuselage.





At the bottom of the fuselage are the SIM card slot, microphone, USB-C port and microphone.



Effectiveness measurement

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G hardware is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX eight-core processor (12% higher performance than the previous generation), MariSilicon X self-developed imaging NPU chip, and is equipped with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM (supports memory expansion to 19GB), 256GB UFS3.1 ROM, the system runs ColorOS 12.1 (based on Android 12).

The Reno8 Pro 5G scored 906 single-core and 3,357 multi-core on Geekbench 5.



The test results of 3DMARK are as follows:



In addition, the Reno8 Pro 5G has a PCMARK Work 3.0 performance score of 11,444 points, and Work 3.0 battery life has a decent 18 hours and 26 minutes.



OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G has a built-in 4,500mAh large-capacity battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC super flash charging, which can charge to 50% in as little as 11 minutes. In addition, it is equipped with a battery health engine and five-layer safety protection, which can provide a more durable and safer charging experience.

*Reminder: In this environment, 80W SUPERVOOC super flash charge can only be achieved in a 220V environment, and a maximum of 66W SUPERVOOC flash charge can be provided in a 110V environment.



OPPO Reno8 5G

OPPO Reno8 5G is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor (50% higher overall performance compared to the previous generation), 8GB LPDDR4X RAM (supports memory expansion to 13GB), and 256GB UFS 3.1 ROM.



The Reno8 5G scored 531 points for single-core and 2,543 points for multi-core on Geekbench 5.



3DMARK related test results are as follows:



The Reno8 5G scored 9,119 points in the PCMARK Work 3.0 performance score. As for the Work 3.0 battery life measurement, it also achieved an excellent score of 18 hours and 32 points. Overall, it was similar to the Reno8 Pro’s battery life.



OPPO Reno8 5G has a built-in 4,500mAh large-capacity battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC super flash charging, which can be charged to 50% in as little as 11 minutes. In addition, it is equipped with a battery health engine and five-layer safety protection, which can provide a more durable and safer charging experience.

*Reminder: In this environment, 80W SUPERVOOC super flash charge can only be achieved in a 220V environment, and a maximum of 66W SUPERVOOC flash charge can be provided in a 110V environment.



Camera real shot

Since the camera specifications of the OPPO Reno8 5G and Reno8 Pro 5G are roughly the same, the only difference is that the Reno8 Pro 5G is equipped with a MariSilicon X self-developed image NPU chip, so the next real camera shots will be presented on the Reno8 Pro 5G.



Both OPPO Reno8 5G and Reno8 Pro 5G have built-in AI scene enhancement mode, which can detect the subject in the screen to automatically identify the scene and adjust the best color. The rear camera function provides photo, video, night scene, portrait, professional, ultra-high quality, panorama, macro, slow motion, time-lapse photography, multi-view video, cute shot, hypertext, instant template, movie and other functions (* Movie mode is only supported by Reno8 Pro 5G).



Camera real shot































































Wide-angle lens





Portrait mode

OPPO Reno8 5G and Reno8 Pro 5G both support portrait mode, providing 22-segment aperture adjustment from f/1.4 to f/16, which can shoot background blur effect.



f/1.4：



f/3.2：



f/16：



MariSilicon X self-developed imaging NPU chip

The biggest difference in image specifications between OPPO Reno8 and Reno8 Pro is that Reno8 Pro is equipped with MariSilicon X self-developed image NPU chip. Compared with other mobile phones without independent image NPU chip, the image processing speed is increased by 20 times, and the computing power is up to 1 second. 18 trillion times, which can effectively improve the pain points of blurred photography and obvious noise in extremely dark environments, as well as overexposure in backlit scenes and loss of picture details.



MariSilicon X self-developed imaging NPU chip has powerful noise reduction and dynamic processing capabilities, supports AI video enhancement function, can eliminate noise in dark areas and retain details in high-definition conditions in 4K high definition, allowing high-quality night scene video recording Can be clearer and purer. In addition, combined with the sensor performance, the dynamic range of the video is greatly improved, and the backlight portraits or high-light landscapes with strong contrast between light and dark can also be rendered evenly and naturally.

In addition, MariSilicon X is not only helpful for video shooting, but also can easily take better night scene photos when taking photos.



night scene photo



















night video

The following is the actual measurement of night video recording with OPPO Reno8 Pro. You can observe from the video that Reno8 Pro can maintain a clear picture even in low-light sections. For example, the lights on traffic signs and store signs are blessed by the MariSilicon X video NPU chip, which has a higher dynamic range of the video, keeping the picture clear and not overexposed. In addition, even if the vehicle is inevitably jumping due to uneven roads, the stability of the picture is still maintained well.

OPPO Reno8 series spec comparison

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G OPPO Reno8 5G screen 6.7-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED

Up to 120Hz screen refresh rate

Up to 360Hz touch sampling rate

1.07 billion colors

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.4-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED

Up to 90Hz screen refresh rate

Up to 180Hz touch sampling rate

16.7 million colors

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 camera rear main camera 50-megapixel main lens (Sony IMX766 sensor)

8MP 112° wide-angle lens

2 million pixels 4cm macro lens front camera 32-megapixel front lens (Sony IMX709 sensor) wafer MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core processor

MariSilicon X self-developed imaging NPU chip MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor memory/storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

256GB UFS 3.1 ROM 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

256GB UFS3.1 ROM battery/fast charge 4,500mAh large capacity battery

80W SUPERVOOC Super Flash Charge

*The charging power of 80W can only be achieved in a 220V environment, and a maximum of 66W fast charging can be provided in a 110V environment SIM Nano-SIM (support 5G+5G dual card dual standby) Body size/weight 161.2*74.2*7.34mm

about 183g suggested price NT$24,990 NT$15,990

Epilogue

To sum up, this time, the OPPO Reno8 series not only continues the lightweight and thin body of the previous generation, but also inherits the shape of the crater camera of its own Find X5 Pro flagship. In addition to the overall improvement in performance, the image is fully equipped with a 50-megapixel triple-lens main camera. The Reno8 Pro is equipped with the MariSilicon X self-developed imaging NPU chip, which further improves the camera’s photo and video performance in night scene shooting and backlighting environments. For fast charging, both Reno8 and Reno8 Pro support 80W SUPERVOOC flash charging (66W SUPERVOOC flash charging in Taiwan’s 110V voltage environment). If you are looking for a mobile phone with a simple appearance, a thin and light body, and both performance and image performance, the OPPO Reno8 series is worth a try.

