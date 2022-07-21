Home Health OPPO will grab the first fragrance of W5 Gen1, OPPO Watch 3 will be released next month – yqqlm
Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 series of wearable device processors. Two first manufacturers have been announced in the briefing. Mobvoi, one of the smart watch manufacturers, revealed that the flagship watch released later this year will use the W5+ Gen1 processor. , OPPO executives recently hinted that it will become the first manufacturer to adopt W5 Gen1.

▲ The picture shows OPPO Watch 2.

Published as soon as August

OPPO executive Franco Li revealed that the OPPO Watch 3 will use the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor and is scheduled to be released in August. It is reported that the OPPO Watch 3 series will have as many as 3 models, all of which have a high screen ratio and a square display. There are 4 options of light gold, silver and dark gray. It is rumored that at least one model will be equipped with Snapdragon W5 Gen. 1 processor.

There are 3 models

Based on the previous OPPO Watch product launch arrangements, it is predicted that OPPO Watch 3 will be launched in the Chinese market first, and then the international version will be launched. The Chinese market will pre-load the ColorOS Watch version of the system, while the international market will use Google’s Wear OS system.

