Opposition Group Liste Civiche Sangiovannesi Demands Timetable for New Gymnasium in San Giovanni

Opposition group Liste civiche Sangiovannesi has once again voiced their concerns regarding the new gymnasium next to Palagalli in San Giovanni. The project, which was announced in January by Councilor Pellegrini, was set to be realized through a public-private partnership as part of an agreement with the Province of Arezzo. The opposition group is now calling for a clarification on the timeline for the project.

Despite being in July, the municipality has failed to provide any updates on the progress of the gymnasium. When the opposition group raised concerns about the expiration of the agreement between the Province and the Municipality of San Giovanni, they were simply informed that the project should be completed by 2025. However, with another key deadline – the signing of the construction contract by June 30 – already passed, the opposition group is demanding a credible timetable and clarification on the funding sources for the project.

Expressing their frustration, the opposition group emphasized that they have been requesting a timetable for the project for the past 17 years. They believe that a commission should have been established to investigate the administrative issues that have delayed the project. However, they blame the Democratic Party for the lack of progress and describe San Giovanni as a place plagued by administrative chaos.

The opposition group Liste civiche Sangiovannesi is determined to hold the municipality accountable and ensure transparency in the handling of public projects. They continue to advocate for the timely completion of the gymnasium, highlighting the importance of fulfilling promises made to the community.