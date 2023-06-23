Home » Optariston Ophthalmology Srl / Ministry of Health
Optariston Ophthalmology Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3190/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14205/2022 Optariston Oftalmologia Srl against Ministry of Health, Marche Region, Tuscany Region.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 124.6 Kb)

Instance (PDF 378.3 Kb)

Ordinance (PDF 124.6 Kb)

Reasons added Optariston Srl Abruzzo Region.pdf (PDF 462.2 Kb)

Reasons added Optariston Srl Marche Region.pdf (PDF 462.7 Kb)

Reasons added Optariston Srl Regione Toscana.pdf (PDF 462.6 Kb)

