A new drug has arrived for the over a thousand patients in Italy affected by neuromyelitis optic spectrum disorders. It is called satralizumab, it is a monoclonal antibody and acts on one of the mechanisms underlying the disease, helping to control it and limiting inflammation in the nervous system and the accumulation of neurological damage. The drug, approved by the European Commission last year, is now reimbursable by the National Health Service.

Optic neuromyelitis

With neuromyelitis optic, but more properly neuromyelitis optic spectrum disorders (NMOSD), we identify a number of rare disorders that share some similarities with multiple sclerosis. As in this, in fact, optic neuromyelitis is characterized by damage to myelin, the sheath that covers the axons (the portions of neurons on which nerve information travels). It is triggered by the attack of the immune system, and the areas of the nervous system most affected are the optic nerves and the spinal cord. Optic neuromiliitis is considered a rare disease, which particularly affects young women between the ages of 30 and 40. In about two thirds of patients, the presence of autoantibodies (antibodies to aquaporin 4, AQP4-IgG) is observed which mainly affect a population of cells of the nervous system, astrocytes.

How satralizumab works

Satralizumab, designated as an orphan drug by the EMA’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP), is a monoclonal antibody that acts on the interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor, which in turn promotes the production of autoantibodies against the aquaporin. The clinical trials carried out have shown that the drug is able to reduce the levels of these antibodies, also counteracting inflammation and neuronal damage. Compared to placebo, in fact, the drug is able to increase the proportion of patients free from relapses, especially in those positive for antibodies to aquaporin 4, with percentages over 70% at 96 weeks. The same percentages were also maintained in the open-label studies, where for a period of over three and a half years the patients were free from disease progression. “An important fact because we know that relapses in NMOSD are seriously disabling and that cumulative neurological disability is correlated with the number of attacks”, commented Carlo Pozzilli of Sapienza University of Rome and head of the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Sant’Andrea hospital. of Rome. “That is why it is essential that the diagnosis of NMOSD is accurate and timely and that therapy is appropriate and initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis”.

A subcutaneous drug

The drug is administered subcutaneously, as monotherapy or in combination, is available in pre-filled syringes for use at home by trained patients and caregivers, and is indicated for autoantibody positive adults and adolescents from 12 years of age.